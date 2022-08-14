The unpredictable reason why Jennifer Aniston is the most envied actress in Hollywood

Jennifer Aniston is undoubtedly a successful actress who also works as a comedian, director and producer of American cinema. In the 1990s she gained worldwide recognition playing Rachel Green on the television series “friends”. This role made him win an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award and an Actors Guild Award, and earn a million dollars per episode in the last two seasons. in that same series Reese witherspoon She would play her sister numerous times, from there a great friendship would be born that would be crucial in both their careers.

His significant presence in “Friends” would catapult him to fame Jennifer Aniston, who also due to her iconic haircut, known as “The Rachel” -which caused a furor and was very popular among the women of the time, who would imitate her hairstyle for several years-, would take her to the cover of the magazine “Rollingstone”. In said publication they referred to the hair of Aniston as “America’s Best Hair”.

Incredibly, Jennifer Aniston managed to be the highest paid actress in the world in a series with Reese witherspoon. The salary of both in “The Morning Show” became 2 million dollars per episode.

In the top 10 of the best paid actors in series also appear, the co-stars of Jennifer Aniston in “friends”, who came to charge 1 million for each episode between 2002 and 2004; something absurd and unthinkable for those times when those figures were only reached by the biggest movie stars. This was due to the fact that they reached an agreement with the chain so that everyone would receive the same amount.

However, after Jennifer Aniston Y Reese witherspoon, follows Charlie Sheen in the list of the highest paid actors in a series with a total of 1.8 million dollars in 2010, for “Two and a half men”. This actor is followed by Ray Romano for his work on “Everybody Loves Raymond,” for which he earned 1.725 million per episode in 2003 and 2005. We also have Kelsey Grammer, for his work on “Frasier,” for which he earned a salary of 1.6 million dollars for each episode of the series. However what Aniston and his companions friends achieved at the beginning of the century will forever remain a milestone that marked the beginning of a new era for the series.