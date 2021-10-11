the unpublished details on the blockbuster that you may not know

Titanic, the world blockbuster that has made entire generations dream, will return to the small screen. It is now almost a tradition: Channel 5, Mediaset’s flagship network, announced broadcasting of the movie tomorrow 12 October in the early evening. The film was released in theaters on December 19 1997 and immediately had a resounding success, consecrating two young actors who from then on would dominate the Hollywood scene.

In fact, Leonardo Di Caprio made his debut in that film in his first “titanic” experience on the big screen alongside a young and beautiful Kate Winslet. Although it was a film that required a very high budget, as much as 200 million dollars, it literally broke the box office, billing 2 billion, winning 11 Academy Awards and remaining on screen in theaters for a whole year. But let’s move on to the curiosities.

1. THE ALLEGED BANKRUPTCY – just i production costs they were a gamble and the success of the film was far from obvious. In addition, the various delays, the release of the film was married from the summer to the Christmas period to allow the director to finish filming, heralded a flop. The director Cameron gave up his salary and recently confessed that during the editing he kept one close by razor blade next to the words “to use if the film does not work”.

2. COLLEAGUES – the actors Billy Zane And David Warner prior to the Titanic they appeared in the second season of Twin Peaks Secrets. A strange coincidence has it that an episode where they are both contains the line “I prefer to be his whore rather than your wife”, addressed to a man who is not very nice by his partner after he has discovered her betrayal. The same sentence is also in Titanic, and it’s Rose to use it.

3. THE VOICES – Jack and his friend Fabrizio they win tickets to board the Titanic in a game of poker against two Swedes. A detail that will have made the audience smile a lot Sweden, as the actors were actually of origin Norwegian And Finnish. It even seems that, to prevent viewers from struggling to understand them, even their lines have been subtitled for the local market.

4. TIMING – Excluding the parts set in the present and the opening and closing credits, the film lasts exactly two hours and forty minutes, which corresponds to how long it took the real Titanic to sink. The impact with the iceberg would also be chronologically correct: thirty seconds. Just the total playing time of the film was the reason for clashes between the Studios and Cameron who threatened to abandon the project during post-production. The director’s ally was the then executive of Paramount who, having seen a provisional editing, fully approved the decision to release a three-hour feature film despite the commercial risk.

5. THE ACTORS – Paramount would have liked Matthew McConaughey as an interpreter of Jack Dawson, but director Cameron preferred Leonardo DiCaprio. Another eligible interpreter was Christian Bale, rejected however because he was English. Neither Kate Winslet it was immediately destined for this part, in fact the most popular actresses at the time were taken into consideration.

6. THE MUSIC – it was thought to entrust the music of the film to Enya, Cameron used his own songs for the provisional soundtrack but his commitments made the choice fall on James Horner, who had to make peace with the director after disagreements related to the making of Aliens – Final Showdown. Horner, however, chose shades similar to those of Enya.

7. THE SONG – incredible but true, the song My Heart Will Go On, Oscar winner, was not supposed to be part of the film’s soundtrack. Cameron did not want to include songs even in the included queues. Horner, however, convinced Dion to record the famous song and proposed it to the director at a time when he was particularly well disposed, who after listening to it changed his mind and decided to include it also because he was convinced that the song could be exploited commercially.

8. THE STARS – although many directors are used to it rework the movies after publication, Cameron has always chosen not to, thus leaving some glaring errors, such as the fact that after the impact the ship broke into three pieces and not two as shown. Only one part has been retouched: the starry sky of the finale, in which the arrangement of the stars was reminiscent of Rose’s necklace. This choice arises from the fact that the scientist Tyson reiterated how the position of the stars did not correspond to reality. The director then retouched these sequences on the computer.

9. THE DRAWING – the very famous scene in which Jack portrays Rose it was the first that the two actors shot. During their first meeting, Kate Winslet was asked to strip down in front of DiCaprio and immediately break the ice. The drawing instead it was made by director Cameron and the images in which he draws have been overturned as he is left-handed while DiCaprio is not. Also during the filming, DiCaprio got his line wrong, he should have said “Get on the sofa” and instead said “Get on the bed… that is, on the sofa”.

10. THE CHARACTERS – both protagonists should have been completely fictional characters. In truth, once the script was written, it was discovered that on board the famous ocean liner there was a J. Dawson, where J stood Joseph. He was a twenty-three year old Irish boy and his grave is today in a Canadian cemetery.