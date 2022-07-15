The unpublished photo of Tom Holland and Zendaya that worried Spider-Man fans

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the couple of the moment, so their photos together cause a sensation. But, one of them worried the fans. Look!

The relationship of Tom Holland Y Zendaya It is one of the most applauded by fans. The actors met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming where he gave life to the protagonist, while she to her co-star, MJ. From there they established a great friendship that ended up becoming a great love that, today, crosses borders and enchants fans.

This is because, since 2017, fans have been waiting to see Tom Holland Y Zendaya as a couple, but it wasn’t until last year that the actors gave love a chance. However, both keep a low profile and little is known about how their courtship progresses. Rumors have been leaked more than once about a coexistence, but since both are very hermetic about their private lives, this has never been confirmed.

however now Tom Holland Y Zendaya became news because a photo of them on the set of spider-man It caused great concern on social media. Well, in the postcard that went viral through Twitter you can see what could have been a hoax from Marvel. It is that, in the image appears a scene from the superhero movies in which both are kissing comparing it with another in which it indicates that MJ was not really there, but was edited with CGI.

In any case, it should be noted that this snapshot is nothing more than a joke that emerged from a video on social networks. Because, if there is something to highlight, it is that Holland and the also singer were always the ones who participated in the films in which they star. In fact, more than once, they themselves were the ones who played action scenes and very risky, so a romantic moment was not to be missed.

Still, beyond the times they worked together on Marvelnow Tom and Zendaya they will not share screen again. Both are in different projects and, at the moment, they have not confirmed their return to the MCU as Spider-Man and MJ. Of course, the illusion of the fans to see them together again on screen is still intact. That is why it will not be long before the interpreters share a new adventure.