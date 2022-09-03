the unpublished photos of her past as Miss Israel

You probably know Gal Gadot since she began appearing in movies like ‘Fast & Furious’ (2009) or playing Wonder Woman in the DC cinematic universe, but the Israeli actress began her career in a way not too common among the stars of Hollywood.

Gadot was born in 1985 in the town of Petah Tikva in central Israel. Gal’s childhood was marked by her mother’s efforts to make her a beauty queen and, in the manner of the movie ‘Little Miss Sunshine’, she made her compete in different pageants when she was just a child.

Apart from that, Gadot had a normal childhood and adolescence, working from a very young age as a nanny or as a cashier in a large hamburger chain.

At just 18 years old, she fulfilled her mother’s dream by entering the Miss Israel contest, which she won. A victory that constituted her passport to represent her country in Miss Universe. Although she did not win any prize in this contest, several brands noticed her and she took her first steps as a model for such important brands as Gucci or Huawei.

His career was interrupted at the age of 20 due to the obligation to perform military service in his country, which lasts two years. There she served as a combat trainer, which surely helped her develop some of her later roles in the world of cinema.

After leaving the army, an experience she remembers fondly, she studied law and international relations at IDC Herzliya University, graduating with honors.

The first offers to act in front of the camera soon arrived, debuting in 2007 in Israeli films and television series until in 2009 her big opportunity came: to play Gisele Yashar in ‘Fast & Furious’.

Surely, her time as miss is the most unknown among her fans, so in this article we have decided to explore the internet to find some images of those years.