the unpublished photos of his early years

Many years before donning the ‘Deadpool’ suit, Ryan Reynolds was just the youngest child in a family of four from Vancouver, Canada. His father, Chester, was a Canadian Mounted Police officer and his mother, Tamara, a store clerk. Nothing to do with the world of acting.

In fact, Ryan’s future seemed closer to law enforcement (in fact, two of his brothers are cops), than sunny California in front of a movie camera.

But the young Ryan, who was also a very handsome boy (years later, in 2007, he was chosen the sexiest man in the world), the cameras threw him. Since he was 13 years old, he began to go to castings and appeared in several television series in his native country, Canada.

But a series of negative experiences and doubts about whether he really wanted to be an actor or not, led him to give up acting when he was only 19 years old and enroll at Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

A few months after starting the course, he met actor Chris William Martin by chance, who after a conversation convinced him not only to return to acting, but also to move with him to Los Angeles to try his luck.

In Hollywood it was not bad at all. Opportunities immediately arose for him, such as a secondary role in an episode of the series ‘The X Files’ or a leading role in the television movie based on the series ‘Sabrina, the teenage witch’, both in 1996.

That same year, he also appeared in a television adaptation of Truman Capote’s novel “In Cold Blood,” in which he played Bobby Rupp, the boyfriend of one of the murdered girls.

But perhaps his most important role for television was that of medical student Michael “Berg” Bergen, in the series ‘Two Guys, A Girl and a Pizza Place’, which he held for all four seasons of the series.

Although perhaps his most important role, for the cinema, came in 2003 with the comedy ‘Until death do them part’, in which he was also Michael Douglas, Albert Brooks and Candice Bergen.

In those years, the actor also began to cultivate his body in order to appear in action films, such as in the role of Hannibal King, his first superhero, in ‘Blade: Trinity’, which was his first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside Wesley Snipes and Jessica Biel.