the unpublished snapshot of Bella Esmeralda, the daughter of Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo

Four months after the birth of her child, the footballer’s wife posted a snapshot of the youngest of the family on her Instagram account on Monday, August 8.

She is “his little big blessing”. Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s companion, posted on her Instagram account a photo of her daughter, Bella Esmeralda, born on April 18, and whose twin brother died during childbirth. A tragedy that his parents had announced in a joint statement, relayed the same day. On the snapshot shared on Monday August 8, the youngest appears sleeping, wrapped in a plaid with cloudy patterns.

The photo, which garnered 1.7 million likes, has been commented on no less than 7,900 times with many red hearts, including Alice Campello, the wife of football player Alvaro Morata, actress Cristine Pedroche and Cristiano Ronaldo him -same. “Bella Emerald. My little big blessing, ”captioned Georgina Rodriguez. Despite the multiple photos published since his birth, this is the first time that fans have been able to see the newborn so distinctly.

A family in the spotlight

The parents of Cristiano Junior, 11, twins Eva and Mateo, 5, and Alana Martina, 4, regularly post family photos on their social media.

At the end of June, the 28-year-old model shared a snapshot with her four other children and her husband. The whole, captioned with the following words: “A lot of love.” A few days earlier, the athlete unveiled a photograph immortalized during a family vacation, on which they enjoy a meal.