Entertainment

The unrecognized son of Puma Rodríguez announces the release of his new album and press conference

Photo of James James28 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

The singer Juan José Rodríguez, known on social networks and in the artistic world as ‘The Cougar Junior’ is the unrecognized son of Venezuelan artist Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodríguez. On more than one occasion she has consulted him about the bond and he denies it while she slips that he could be the son of her brother.

The truth is that the Cougar Junior He has an important career in the world of music and has just recorded a version of his alleged father’s song ‘Agarrense de las Manos’ together with the Peruvian Rio Band Orchestra. The artist has been promoting it on social networks for some time.

Source link

