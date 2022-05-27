The unrecognized son of Puma Rodríguez announces the release of his new album and press conference

The singer Juan José Rodríguez, known on social networks and in the artistic world as ‘The Cougar Junior’ is the unrecognized son of Venezuelan artist Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodríguez. On more than one occasion she has consulted him about the bond and he denies it while she slips that he could be the son of her brother.

The truth is that the Cougar Junior He has an important career in the world of music and has just recorded a version of his alleged father’s song ‘Agarrense de las Manos’ together with the Peruvian Rio Band Orchestra. The artist has been promoting it on social networks for some time.

Now him Cougar Junior He shared the video clip of this song before his more than 11 thousand followers from all corners of the world, and together with it he made an important announcement. “Friends and friends, this is the band version of ‘Agarrense de las Manos’ recorded with the Peruvian orchestra Rio Band & El Puma Jr and it is already on sale in all digital stores.”

“The cd will be released in Mexico, next June 18, a special occasion since it will be my reunion with the media after this forced break and if God allows it, my recovery will be optimal, to be able to thank you personally in that beautiful country that received with open arms since always”, added the Cougar Junior.

Cougar Junior. Source: Terra archive

Now it only remains to wait for that day to find out if Puma Junior will talk about his real link with him. Puma Rodriguez and if he gives details of the heart disease he suffers from and for which he had to undergo surgery a few weeks ago, where both Lila Morillo and her daughters provided support and containment.