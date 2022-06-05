The unrecognized son of “Puma” Rodríguez confirmed happy news

José Luis “El Puma” Rodríguez has been named as the ambassador of Latin music. The 79-year-old Venezuelan singer has three legitimate daughters, with whom he only gets along with one. Later, the rumor appeared that the interpreter of ‘Hold hands’ would have a recognized son, who was nicknamed The Puma Jr.who confirmed a news for his followers.

Puma Rodríguez was married for the first time to the singer and actress Lila Morillo with whom he had Lilibeth and Liliana Rodríguez. However, the relationship with them is not entirely good, because after the singer’s marriage to Carolina Pérez, contact with his eldest daughters was no longer the same. Then Puma had Genesis Rodríguez, with whom he does have a great relationship. Also, he would have a fourth son named Juan José Rodríguez, known as ‘El Puma Junior’.

El Puma Jr is the unrecognized son of the Venezuelan singer. source file

Puma Junior is famous for his resemblance to his alleged father, although the singer denies it and claims that he is the son of his brother, Oswaldo Rodríguez. As for the Puma Jr., has been claiming his identity for years. His artistic career began when she was only 14 years old and to his credit, he already has 15 recorded albums.

In recent times, the state of health of the supposed son of the Puma Rodriguez was on everyone’s lips, because he had to undergo heart surgery. The Puma Junior received the support of the first wife of the Venezuelan singer, Lila Morillo. After the surgical intervention, he was part of the tribute to the musical band ‘Los Panchos’.

Through social media, the Cougar Junior He announced good news for the fans and that is that he reverted a classic of his father in a cumbia version. It’s about ‘Hold hands’. The new version was made together with the Peruvian Rio Band Orchestra. The video already has several views on YouTube.