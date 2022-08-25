The unrecognized son of Puma Rodríguez ensures that family problems will be resolved soon

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez 79 years old is back and on top of the stages of the region. In addition, next month she will be part of a reality show in Argentina called “Sing with me now”, but what she does not do is talk about her private life.

It is public knowledge that the Puma Rodriguez He has an unrecognized son who on social media calls himself ‘the Cougar Junior’ and is also a singer. His name is Juan José Rodríguez and he has an excellent relationship with Puma’s first wife, Lila Morillo, who started him in show business.

Every time at Puma Rodriguez they ask him about this unrecognized son, he denies paternity and even jokes that he is the son of his brother. The truth is that he Cougar Junior each time he leaves more enigmatic messages on his social networks and speaks between the lines of his family.

Cougar Junior. Source: Terra archive

In one of his most recent publications, the Cougar Junior He wrote: “When I left Venezuela there were no social networks and I earned the respect of the public in each country I arrived at, in each one I stayed to live 6 months or more, I filled stadiums, I always acted alongside the greats”.

“It was the pumice that grew by leaps and bounds, I put 50,000 people in the stadium of Los tigres in Monterrey, it was the limit along with Lucero Pedro Fernández Yuri among others. I represent my last name with honor and I always carry it high RODRIGUEZ and the dynasty does not will be extinguished, we are like the Riveras or the Fernández with our own problems, but we will solve them,” said the unrecognized son of the Puma Rodriguez leaving the dialogue open with his father.