Entertainment

The unrecognized son of Puma Rodríguez ensures that family problems will be resolved soon

Photo of James James33 mins ago
0 31 1 minute read

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez 79 years old is back and on top of the stages of the region. In addition, next month she will be part of a reality show in Argentina called “Sing with me now”, but what she does not do is talk about her private life.

It is public knowledge that the Puma Rodriguez He has an unrecognized son who on social media calls himself ‘the Cougar Junior’ and is also a singer. His name is Juan José Rodríguez and he has an excellent relationship with Puma’s first wife, Lila Morillo, who started him in show business.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James33 mins ago
0 31 1 minute read

Related Articles

Who is Emma Watson’s new boyfriend?

33 seconds ago

spin-off creators explain surprising season finale cameo that connects to the original series

11 mins ago

The luxurious car that Zoë Kravitz would inherit

23 mins ago

Selena Gomez announces her new song ‘Calm down’: know all the details

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button