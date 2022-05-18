Entertainment

The unrecognized son of Puma Rodríguez spoke about his state of health after his heart surgery

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 35 1 minute read

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez The 79-year-old enjoys a break from the stage in his luxurious Miami mansion with his wife Carolina Pérez. With the only one of his three daughters that he has a relationship with is the youngest, Genesis, who succeeds as an actress in Hollywood.

But in addition, Puma Rodriguez has an unrecognized son named Juan José Rodríguez and who calls himself on social media ‘the Cougar Junior’. The man is also a singer and promotes his work through his Instagram account where he has more than 10 thousand followers from all latitudes.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 35 1 minute read

Related Articles

Camilo shows tender images of Indigo when presenting his new album

5 mins ago

Ranking of Amazon Prime in Spain: these are the favorite movies of the moment

6 mins ago

Timothée Chalamet as a couple: But who is the actor’s mysterious partner?

6 mins ago

Five Hollywood celebrities with a Latin twin

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button