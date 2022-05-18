The unrecognized son of Puma Rodríguez spoke about his state of health after his heart surgery

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez The 79-year-old enjoys a break from the stage in his luxurious Miami mansion with his wife Carolina Pérez. With the only one of his three daughters that he has a relationship with is the youngest, Genesis, who succeeds as an actress in Hollywood.

But in addition, Puma Rodriguez has an unrecognized son named Juan José Rodríguez and who calls himself on social media ‘the Cougar Junior’. The man is also a singer and promotes his work through his Instagram account where he has more than 10 thousand followers from all latitudes.

Recently the Cougar Junior He participated in the tribute album to the renowned Los Panchos trio and put his voice to the song ‘Dueño de nada’ but also reverted the classic song ‘Hold hands’ authored by his alleged father, José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez.

In this sense, the Cougar Junior spoke about his health on social networks and explained: “I let all my friends and followers know that the song ‘Hold hands version cumbia’ is already on sale in all digital stores and as promised, the video clip is set to premiere this week.

The publication in which El Puma Junior talks about his health. Source: instagram @elpumajunior

“As for the tribute album to Los Panchos, which is also finished, for the moment it will not be released until my recovery is complete and I am ready to continue the tour that began in November and took me to 4 countries. But I had to suspend it due to health reasons, however the song ‘Owner of Nothing Tribute to Los Panchos’ continues to be sold in all digital stores and the video clip is also available”, closed the Cougar Junior and assured that he is in full recovery.