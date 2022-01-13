The unsatisfied gatekeepers and Sanremo tailored to postmodernists

The advantage of being well past middle age is that you have already seen it all. You have already seen the militants of the gate furious with Amadeus (2020); you have already seen Sabrina Ferilli conducting Sanremo (1996); you have already seen Claudia Mori at X Factor (2009).

Since Amadeus announced the return of Sabrina Ferilli to Sanremo, to join him for one evening in a co-conducting shift, I think a lot about how far Mori was ahead, in that 2009 which seems to be centuries ago. She was sworn to X Factor, then broadcast on Rai, and one evening they projected two of her giant images. A thirty year old singing – sexy and firm as the thirty year olds know how to be – and a still image of a previous episode, in which she was one of us, ladies over middle age. Mori gave a monologue that we watched at the time wondering if she had gone mad, and today it would be perfectly normal: she claimed that the gesture of comparing two of her images in two different ages was sexist. She used the wonderful phrase “you did a slightly lousy thing”, and I am still grateful for the combination of adverb and adjective thirteen years later: it so rarely happens to hear cleverly combined words on television. Claudia Mori had understood before us that playing the victim always wins, and she had also put it in beautiful prose.

And so, when the women of Sanremo 2022 were announced, the first thing I thought was: oh my God, let’s hope no one compares the photos of Ferilli from ’96 and that of 2022, let’s hope the replica of those vibrant accusations of sexism.

While I was thinking of the Mori, the militants of the gate thought to be indignant. That poor working group of this second (but it seems the twentieth) Sanremo pandemic has put itself there and has done everything in modino to please the postmodernists, it has put the black one, it has put the transvestite, it has put it in even two beyond middle age, and in short they thought they could be calm, the deluded ones. But no, because unpaid commentators depend on the existence of one scandal du jour, and so on Tuesday they were ready to explain to us how sexist Amadeus is who, by keeping each of the females there only one night, does not give them a way to create visibility for themselves. And indeed how can we forget the bright career that Patty Brard had after having conducted all the evenings; and how Ornella Muti will make herself known, if she does not make all five episodes of Sanremo.

The trouble is that there is a world where normal things happen, like looking at Sanremo, and in that world there you will have to explain to your aunt that Mrs. Coriandoli is in the female quota, it is for this result that at the university she has made (your aunt, not Signora Confiandoli) so many feminist battles. And then there is the world of gates, where nothing is ever enough, and Amadeus is a lousy male chauvinist, and not the other day. Perhaps as early as 2020, when he said that Valentino Rossi’s girlfriend, one of which no one even knew the name until then, was a step behind him, that is to one whose name even those who have never looked at the motorcycling. It sure is, lousy macho, since Sunday.

In fact, it happened that on Sunday Amadeus’s wife was interviewed by Mara Venier. Nobody saw the interview – nobody who fights with gates, I mean: they only look at offal on newspaper websites – but everyone had a vibrant opinion: what a disgust, what a shame, what backwardness.

The offal that catalyzed the collective hysteria was that “Amadeus’s wife,” so called in the headlines on the sites, said she had given up her career for him and to have a family.

Let’s analyze the various layers of this nuptial indignation.

Amadeus’s wife. Ah, of course, without the dignity of a name. But they are talking about the wife of a famous man who talks about her choices as the wife of a famous man. I know that you always learn the names of those who do the ballets in the quizzes and therefore if they had written Giovanna Civitillo you would have understood immediately, but they are not all as smart as you are. And I assure you that if Nicola Carraro makes the news tomorrow, the titles will say “Mara Venier’s husband”; exactly as it was written “the husband of Salma Hayek” when François-Henri Pinault donated a billion for the reconstruction of Notre Dame: fame prevails, not gender.

He gave up. Ah, sure, he could not give up, true, the children are not his too, true. Blessed girls: but you know the life of a dancer? Do you really think that ballet rehearsals take place while pregnant or breastfeeding? You who get sick with premenstrual? (I swear, dear before you will come and tell me that I have no respect for painful cycles and I am a privileged unaware, that I sit on the edge of your bed and I read you all the medical records of my endometriosis, first in the tone of Nanni Moretti and then with that of Macron).

He had to give up his career because Amadeus is a bully male. This, I confess, is my favorite. Not only Civitillo, whom you are so keen to call by name, is a poor fool who cannot have decided on her own that she no longer wanted to work. Not only do you beat her a lot on the fact that everyone is a woman as she wants (even with a pea, as a co-conductor of this Sanremo demonstrates), but then you demand the obligation of ambition. Not only is your idea of ​​feminism more prescriptive than a monotheistic religion. But don’t even give the lady the esteem necessary to think that she knew how to do the math, and that she might have decided that perhaps, if she hadn’t become la Carrà until her meeting with Amadeus, perhaps she wouldn’t have become one anymore, and she might as well have done. well the wife of a public figure (which is a much more demanding job than making the gates on Twitter).

I like very much that, to criticize a man, his wife’s words and choices are used. That they can’t be her elaboration, poor thing: she’s still a woman, she won’t know how to think. Above all, I love that women who stand for women are always so intimately convinced that women are all idiots that they never consider the simplest hypothesis: that Amadeus’ wife is a showwoman who has lived for twenty years. years with a showman, and who knows how to finish his interview on all home page. “I gave up my career” is one way. “You suck slightly” is another.