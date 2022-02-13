The unsettling truth about the 90s comedian style trend

In matters of comfortable clothing, you could count on both Chris Rockbe on Pauly Shore. Now these dresses are best described as “elegantly soft” and fit perfectly into the most stylish tailoring. Before Jon Stewart became a name known to the Daily Show, he wore the same kind of relaxed style clothes. She didn’t even hesitate to wear the aforementioned leather blazer. Rock and Shore also had other sartorial cards hidden in their sleeves to play. Rock could be glamorous and grunge with a look similar to the current one Channing Tatumwith baggy jeans, leather jacket and cap from one of the OG. of contemporary streetwear: the brand Fuct. Shore was known for a taste of flashy clothes and walked the red carpet with everything from animal prints, to leather pants, to an oversized blazer worthy of Demna.

Chris Rock at the 1991 premiere of Boyz n the Hood. Ron Galella

Continuing in our roundup we find Marc Maron and the deceased Mitch Hedbergboth faithful proponents of glasses with colored lenses, a look that has since gone straight to the street style of the genius Jonah Hill and to the best dressed boys of Brookhampton. David Cross loved the oversized sweaters and long corduroy trousers with cuts and colors that look like they came straight off the shelf of the current collections of Acne Studios And Our Legacy. The work jacket with contrast stitching by Adam Sandler seen today still makes its figure. And of course, there is the powerful style of Jerry Seinfeld which we consider the gold standard of normcore of the 90s and is, of course, fondly regarded even today.