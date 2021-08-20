the unstable price of Bitcoin will bring back investments in gold

Jake Klein, CEO of Australian gold mining company Evolution Mining, argues that price volatility in the crypto market will make gold a much more attractive proposition.

In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, Klein said that Bitcoin (BTC) is still a long way from offering the well-established security associated with gold from a hedging investment perspective, although Bitcoin’s yields have been over the last decade. surpassed those of gold by several orders of magnitude.

According to Klein, cryptocurrencies remain a speculative operation, and the inherent volatility of these markets will send investors back to gold.

The volatile nature of cryptocurrency prices is an often cited criticism of crypto as an asset class. In June, Francesca Fornasari of Insight Investment, a subsidiary of BNY Mellon, commented that Bitcoin’s price volatility, among other factors, could make BTC unsuitable for institutional investors.

Data from Woobull Charts shows Bitcoin’s 60-day volatility at 11.69%, following BTC’s volatile price action in June when annualized 30-day volatility peaked for 2021 above 117%.

Since the beginning of the year, the price of gold has also faced turbulence, with large swings of up to $ 200 between June and August.

Despite Klein’s claim regarding gold’s superiority over Bitcoin, the executive made it clear that both assets could coexist, rejecting the hypothesis that eventually BTC will take the place of the precious metal as a safe haven.

As Cointelegraph previously reported, Bloomberg Intelligence’s Mike McGlone predicted that BTC would replace gold.

In terms of returns, Bitcoin outshines gold over any period of time since the creation of the digital asset. Recently, 10-year gold yields have turned negative, while Bitcoin’s performance over the past decade exceeds 360,000%.

Taking last year as a benchmark, gold has lost 8% since August 2020, while Bitcoin has recorded a 300% gain since August 20, 2020.