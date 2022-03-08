The unstoppable growth of the gaming industry in Latin America – AméricaEconomía

In the entertainment industry, the exclusive protagonist ceased to be from television, to give way to new actors such as the world of video games. According to Newzoo’s 2019 Global Games Market Report, There are more than 2.5 billion gamers in the world, who will generate US$152.1 billion this year, 9.6% more than in 2018.

Latin America is not far behind and is advancing rapidly. It is the third region, after North America and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), that grows the most with 11.1% year-on-year. During 2018, the industry generated $5 billion and, according to the market analysis company, it will reach US$5.6 billion this year.

“Now, more than ever, gaming is at the heart of the entertainment industry. The way consumers engage with and through games is constantly changing. This not only results in greater involvement, but also drives new segments of gaming enthusiasts”, says the Newzoo report.

To be part of this trend, different companies are venturing into the industry, developing their own video game systems. For example, Facebook launched its own streaming platform to compete with Twitch. Apple and Google announced Arcadia and Stadiarespectively, which are subscription-based gaming services, and WeChat offers its Mini Games program which already has more than 400 million monthly active users.

According to the Newzoo agency, the console It is the fastest growing segment in the world of video games, with a 13.4% increase year-on-year, with a value of US$47.9 billion. follows him mobile Games, which grows 10.2% annually and accounts for 45% of the global games market, with US$68.5 billion.

The segment that grows the least and occupies the smallest market share is games on pcwhich grows 4% annually and generates US$35.7 billion.

VIDEO GAMES, PRO GAMERS AND PC

Although the video game segment on PC is smaller, “The status of PC gaming as the foundation of innovation is evident to this day,” says the Newzoo study.

One reason the segment remains significant to the industry is the increased popularity of esports. Specially in Latin America Newzoo projects that the esports market will generate US$31.5 million in 2019.

According to consultations with different professional e-sport players in the region, income for a gamer is between US$8,000 and US$15,000 per season (which covers about three months, approximately). This, referring to the prize for tournaments and team representation, without considering the amounts for advertising or other variables.

“The industry grew exponentially. Before there was not a single person who could live from this and today everyone who competes in the Latin American League of League of Legends can live from this”, he says. Facundo Canteros, Argentine League of Legends professional gamer on the Cream Esports team.

Adrian Ali, General Manager for HP Chile

Along with the growing popularity of e-sports, the demand for more expensive personal devices has also increased. According Adrian Ali, the general manager for HP Chile, “In Latin America, we are in a second stage of PC consumption. People already have a device and are changing to something better, from what we see an increase in the sale of premium products that cost over US$1,000. This especially in the video game market, in which the products are more expensive.

“If we talk about gaming notebooks, the entry price is around US$1,100, which is where our TUF Gaming series is, with equipment that allows better performance for games than a console. The most demanding users can shell out up to US$5,000 in high-end notebooks like our ROG Chimera,” adds Diego Fernández, ASUS Territory Marketing Manager for Latin America.

In this context, the different technology brands have launched new models that try to satisfy the diverse variety of users, from casual gamers to professionals, and that contain innovative features.

For example, HP launched its laptop Omen X S2, the first dual-screen gaming computer that, in the region, will be commercialized at the end of this year in Chile and Mexico. There are also promising technologies that seek to further develop the video game market, such as the Intel’s Honeycomb Glacier, a prototype of a device with a double hinge that allows the main screen to be raised.