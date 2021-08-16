the unsuspected ones who have ties to the Royal Family

Britney Spears and Brad Pitt are just some of the celebrities who have a distant relationship with the Windsor home.

Perhaps not everyone knows that many famous people are related to some members of the Royal Family. Queen Elizabeth, therefore, has several distant cousins ​​who are part of the world of the star system.

As ‘Vanity Fair’ reports, singer Britney Spears allegedly has ties to Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren. In fact, the Duke of Cambridge William, his brother Harry and Britney Spears are said to be 13th degree relatives, due to an ancestor named John Dryden, an English poet.

Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt would also have several royal ancestors. The Jolie would have as her ancestor King Philip II of France, who lived from 1165 to 1223. Brad Pitt, on the other hand, would be a descendant of Henry II of England (1133-1189), but also a 20th cousin of Queen Elizabeth.

All the VIPs who have family ties with some members of the Royal Family

But that’s not all. Uma Thurman is said to be a 20th cousin of King Edward I of England. Actor Ralph Fiennes, famous to the general public for being Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter saga, is related to Prince Charles. The two, in fact, are eighth cousins ​​and both descend from James II of Scotland.

Actress Hilary Duff would also have some blue blood in her veins. As always reported by ‘Vanity Fair’, among his ancestors there would be the British prince Alexander Shiftwood, son of Edward III.