The unthinkable link that unites Selena Quintanilla with Johnny Depp

Selena Quintanilla passed away more than two decades ago and we can say that after the launch of her autobiographical series played by Jennifer Lopez, her name has grown in popularity over time. This has made the singer’s fans investigate a little more about the life of the so-called queen of Tex Mex.

Several videos of different moments in the life of Selena Quintanilla. For this reason, it has been possible to see the video in which she was interviewed by the actress Verónica Castro. Within these moments there is one that few know about the singer’s life and that is when she acted alongside Johnny Depp in the movie “Don Juan DeMarco”, directed by the great filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola.

This Hollywood movie in which the main actor is Johnny Depp tells the story of a psychiatrist who is about to retire. The psychiatrist is played by the great Marlon Brando, who is 10 days away from retirement after a respected career, and his wife, the actress Faye Dunaway, both are involved in the delusions of this young man with a desire to commit suicide, who also believes the seductive Don Juan himself.

Although it could well be a simple case, this young man played by Johnny Depp, manages to captivate everyone who listens to his stories and his dedication to “El amor”. And unwittingly, the psychiatrist falls for his game and succumbs with his wife, Marilyn, in a sea of ​​desires and passions they didn’t think they had.

It should be remembered that Selena Quintanilla not only acted in the film but was also part of the soundtrack where four songs are heard throughout the film performed by Johnny Depp. In the movie credits his official persona was known as “Singer”, plain and simple. This taking into account that Selena Quintanilla He did not get to see the premiere of it since he died at the hands of the president of his fan club who shot him at close range, four months before the debut of the film.