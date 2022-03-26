The untold story of Chris Evans

One of the most important actors that marked the journey of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) so far it was Chris Evansin charge of interpreting the Captain America. At 40 years old, this actor who gave life to steve rogers through seven films, including his own trilogy as the most beloved superhero by fans alongside Hombre de Hierrostepped aside and handed over the leader’s mantle to Tom Holland and Anthony Mackiewho are the new main faces of the saga.

But throughout his career, Chris Evans He was much more than a simple actor dedicated to the world of superheroes. So he dedicated himself to being part of completely different productions, such as teen comedies that he probably doesn’t even want to remember, or missteps in an industry on the rise like that of Marvel. That’s why, from spoilers We want to tell you who this great actor is that everyone has fallen in love with.

+Who is Chris Evans

Christopher Robert Evans was born in Boston four decades ago and the flame of acting did not take long to appear. For this reason, she decided to move to New York where she began to take her first steps as an interpreter, in addition to finishing her training at the theater school once she finished high school. It took her just 16 years to have her first role in a short film, but the world of cinema would take even longer to give her her first big chance.

Throughout his career in Hollywood, began to awaken a clear interest in supporting all kinds of causes in which he believes that his weight as a star can be very useful. For this reason, lately it could be seen (especially in Twitter) speaking in favor of the LGBTQ+ community and expressing support for the Democratic Partywhen it was his turn to contest the re-election of donald trump as American president.

+Chris Evans’ family

Although today he is a great star of HollywoodThe family of Chris Evans It is not so associated with the world of the mainstream. Only her mother Lisa Capuano, has theater training and is dedicated to directing, while his father dedicated himself to working as a dentist. the actor of Marvel He was the second of four brothers, Carly, Scott and Shannaof which only Scott He also dedicated himself to acting, although without as much luck as Chris.

+Chris Evans’ first big role

At an early age, Chris Evans He has already begun to show his desire to work as an actor, and appeared in an educational short film called Biodiversity: Wild about life!as well as was seen in a commercial for Hasbro. Her mother was in charge of giving her some advice, and she even taught her tap dance. In 2000 she had the first great opportunity of him, from the hand of the series Opposite Sexbut when it comes to notable roles, the one that would open the doors for him would be a 2001 film. At the age of 20, Evans was hired to be part of Not another dumb american movieone of the many comedies teen that came with the new millennium.

The misstep of Chris Evans in Marvel and his redemption

With his first roles in Hollywood, Chris Evans He began to position himself as a coveted star, especially for his physical qualities that made him very interesting for those who were looking for a leading man. That’s how it was in Marvel gave him the opportunity of his life, when they tried to make the unsuccessful film of fantastic four with a great figure like Jessica Alba. However, the critics destroyed it (it has a 28% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes).

work as Human Torch seemed to have closed the doors on him, but six years later redemption came, again thanks to Marvel. Kevin Feig saw in him steve rogers and that was how he began a career towards stardom, on his journey as the first avengerwhich concluded in 2019 with Avengers: Endgame. Far from being out of a job, she continued to stomp on Hollywood with Defending Jacob and this year you can hear him as the voice of buzz lightyear in the spin-off of toy story thought by pixar. Plus, he’ll be in the big movie that Netflix prepare with the russo brothers, The Gray Man.

+ The life of Chris Evans outside of Hollywood

Beyond his career as an actor, if there is something that Chris Evans they are passionate about dogs. The actor has manifested himself on several occasions as a lover of dogs and also in favor of the adoption of pets. In fact, the famous Dodger, Chris’s dogwas adopted by the artist in April 2017, while filming gifted and in one of the last scenes they shot in a kennel where he discovered this little puppy looking for a home. Today, dodger He is one of the great stars of the social networks of Evans.