The untold story of Luka Doncic’s dream

Luka Doncic is very good, great, a classic All Star and the fact that the Mavericks are there today, in the Western Conference Finals, is undoubtedly due to him and his impact on the game proposed by coach Jason Kidd.

There was a point where the Slovenian thing could seem casual, sporadic, but no, Doncic already came with an impressive service record, he had put Europe at his feet, being the figure of the second best league in the world, the ACB in Spain and dominating in turn the maximum club tournament in the old continent, the Euroleague.

The phenomenon

Since the age of 15, Doncic had already shone with Real Madrid in the Iberian tournament and in 2018 he touched glory on a continental level, being cataloged as the best player in Europe and since then, all the spotlights have been on him, since his arrival at the NBA was imminent.

And Doncic knew it and like every boy he had dreams beyond the courts, he wanted to enter the league, win individual titles, win a ring, but he also wanted to have cars, the porches dazzled him and he also wanted to meet, have a date with Jennifer Aniston.

The illusion

At that time it was his fantasy and when he knocked on the doors of the NBA, Nikola Vucevic, his partner on European soil, looking to take him to Orlando Magic promised him that he could not help him with Aniston, but if he could walk on his porch 911 on the town.

The story transcends today, four years after that 2018 NBA draft, we already know what happened, but it is always interesting to know the mentalities, the changes that occur at this level and how they can directly affect the consolidation of a player, in this case a foreigner, who must adapt to the culture, customs and traditions of a new country.

the precedent

Back then Doncic was leaner, much lighter, outpaced defenders on fast breaks, jumped much higher and was a total blast, whether he was rebounding or hitting spectacular dunks.

Much has changed since that moment when he dreamed of porches and Jennifer Aniston, he came to the Mavericks and perhaps he likes the food of the United States more than that of his country, but his form has been devalued in a vertiginous way, and Reggie Miller told him in December and it seemed to work, as told by Jason Kidd, but even after seven games against the Suns, Doncic doesn’t seem to be in the best of shape.

Whatever the case, even if Dallas reaches the final, as Luka Doncic wants, if he wants to fulfill his dreams, those of yesteryear and those of now, he must recover his form, because the projections with him may be the best but things They don’t magically come out.