The Untold Story of Travis Fimmel: From Aussie Farmer to Underwear Model to Vikings Star

Yesterday and today, the beginnings as a model of the North American firm and his image as a Viking king at the height of his career

The followers of the series would have affirmed that this actor with deep blue eyes who conquered the audience in the skin of the heroic Ragnar Lothbrok was Scandinavian. The truth is Travis Fimmel was born on July 15, 1979, thousands of kilometers from the Nordic countries, on the other side of the hemisphere. He is Australian and grew up on a 5,000-acre farm near Echuca, Victoria, situated between Melbourne and Sydney.

Until the age of 17, Travis’s life passed peacefully between his studies, soccer games with friends and collaborating in the daily tasks of the farm that produces dairy products. The son of a nurse, and the youngest of three brothers, his family nicknamed him Rangi, affectionately, because of a cartoon that was always barefoot just like him.

During adolescence he tried to be a professional soccer player. He settled in Melbourne for a while to play for St. Kilda Football Club of the Australian Football League. Before the start of the season, he had an accident with his motorcycle that prevented him from achieving that dream. A broken leg. However, he once admitted that he was lousy at playing.

He was formally accepted by the University of Melbourne to continue his studies, however, he did not last long in engineering classrooms. He was not a good student and his thirst for adventure prevented him from sitting still. That was how he embarked on a trip to Thailand and later to London where he worked as a bartender.

While serving beer at the venue, he met his manager David Seltzer, who was able to see his brilliance. That man realized that he was standing in front of someone with all the potential to achieve fame as an actor. So he suggested that she travel to the United States to try her luck. And Travis didn’t hesitate for a moment.

Young Travis Fimmel had a quick rise as a model, with a two-year contract for Calvin Klein Underwear (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

His beginnings as a model

The world of modeling also came through a proposal from an agent, while exercising in a gym on the outskirts of Melbourne. A talent scout from the Chadwick Models agency opened the doors to a new world for her. A In late 2001 he became the face of Calvin Klein, both for its jeans, Crave fragrance and underwear campaigns. Hired by LA Models agency she signed a six figure deal, at times when he was penniless. Her body was sculptural and complied with the canons of the time, her beauty was androgynous.

The posters aroused sighs for this blond with marked abs and 1.83 tall. At the time, it was rumored that a billboard had been erected in a busy area of ​​London because of women slowing down to look at it, causing traffic chaos. He took care to deny it. In 2002, People magazine named him one of the “sexiest bachelors in the world.”

In this rapid rise in his modeling career, he soon landed on magazine covers. image of hair products, mobile telephony and was continually invited to television programs. Travis had clear goals. He was not satisfied with being a pretty boy. In Los Angeles, he trained with the prestigious acting coach Ivana Chubbuck, who trained Brad Pitt, Jared Leto, Jim Carrey, Charlize Theron and other renowned Hollywood stars.

Although he got what he wanted, one aspect of his personality worked against him: he was shy. It took more than two years to appear for castings. She gathered courage and got some appearances in the video clips of Jennifer Lopez (I’m real) and Janet Jackson (Someone to call my lover). His first leading role was for a television series, playing the king of the jungle, Tarzan (2003).

His first leading role was for the television series Tarzán, in 2003

In his 42 years of life he has many films to his credit and several had him as the protagonist. These include Rocky Point (2005), Southern Comfort (2006), Restraint (2008), Surfer Dude (alongside Matthew McConaughey in 2008) and The Beast (with Patrick Swayze, who died in 2009 while filming was underway). Ivory (2010) Vikings arrived in 2013 for the History channel and Warcraft: The origin, in 2016.

About his private life, it is known that he likes camping, surfing, playing cricket and enjoying the activities of his farm in Australia. He is a man who does not smoke, loves nature and likes to keep his feet on the ground and not forget who he is. He does not enjoy fame at all. On some occasion he said that he did not dedicate himself to acting to be famous, but to touch people’s sensibilities. Make people think, make people relate to the pain of his character and therefore he feels that he is not alone in his circumstances.

Sentimentally, he was related to actress Catheryn Winnick, from Vikings who plays Lagherta, but it was not confirmed. Few brides were known for someone with his beauty, talent and heritage. His first girlfriend was an American model, Joy Bryant; he later got involved with a Russian, Nita Kuzmina. More notorious was the courtship he had with the North American porn actress Ceara Lynch. He was the boyfriend of English musician Nicole Appleton. And more models, like Kiwi Rachel Hunter and Jessica Miller. Recently, a secret wedding was rumored among his fans. Fake news abounds about his private life.

Already with his Viking beard, at an A+E event in New York (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)

With the passage of time and already an extensive filmography, Fimmel continues to appear in magazine rankings as one of the sexiest men in the world. He continues to cultivate modesty. A few days ago he agreed to try the mate offered by strangers, for his payments, in Echuca. It was a couple made up of an Argentine and a Uruguayan who could not believe the excellent predisposition of the actor to make contact with this River Plate tradition. Sharing a light bulb is something completely out of the ordinary for a foreigner. Not everyone accepts for hygiene reasons. He stirred the light bulb inside the mate until he saw what it was. He tried it and it did not disappoint. “It’s very good”.

