The untold truth of Dakota Johnson

ads

If you watched Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan’s intimate scenes in the “Fifty Shades” movies, there’s no denying that the co-stars had chemistry. However, it turns out that their chemistry is far from romantic. In fact, the two of them look like brothers, how awkward is that? Johnson told Vanity Fair all about this puzzling dynamic, and even she admits it’s a bit weird. “There was never a time when we didn’t get along,” she said of her relationship with Dornan. “I know it’s weird, but he’s like a brother to me. I love him so, so, so much,” she continued.

The actor revealed that she and her co-star often stood up for each other on set. If one person was uncomfortable with the way a certain scene was being shot, they would both talk. “We were really there for each other. We had to really trust each other and protect each other,” she said. In 2017, Johnson suggested that she felt lucky to have found such a supportive co-star on the edgy project, especially when she could have been left with a poor alternative. “There were no inhibitions, and he was very honest, very confident,” she told Vogue. “But I mean, what a bet!”

Well, now that we know that Dornan and Johnson’s relationship was nothing like their “Fifty Shades of Gray” counterparts, it’s understandable that the two never dated in real life.