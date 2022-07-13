The unusual admission of a former adviser to Donald Trump on how he helped “plan coups in other places”

WASHINGTON.- During a journalistic interview in which he referred to the former president’s donald trump with last year’s attack on Capitol Hill, his former National Security Advisor John Bolton denied that the former president had tried to carry out an attack on republican institutions, but to support his statement he made a surprising clarification saying that he was speaking “As someone who helped plan coups, not here, but in other places, it takes a lot of work.”

Bolton, who has held key positions in several Republican administrations, spoke with CNN reporter Jake Tapper about Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Bolton, who served in the Trump administration from 2018 to 2019, told him told Tapper that “None of what Donald Trump did after the election in relation to the lie about voter fraud, none of it is defensible.”

But he later rejected the idea that Trump’s actions were part of a “carefully planned coup against the Constitution”. Bolton portrayed the former president as too incompetent to get involved in such a plan.

An image of former President Donald Trump conversing with his chief of staff Mark Meadows is shown as Cassidy Hutchinson, a former Meadows aide, testifies before the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021, assault on Capitol Hill, in a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 28, 2022. (Sean Thew/Pool via AP, File)

“You have to understand the nature of what Donald Trump’s problem is. He is, to use a Star Wars metaphor, a disturbance in the Force.Bolton added. He said the former president’s effort to annul the election “was not an attack on our democracy,” but “Donald Trump taking care of Donald Trump”. Bolton made a similar comment on CNN in 2021, when he claimed that Trump was not “capable” of staging a coup because it requires “forward thinking, planning, strategizing, building support.”