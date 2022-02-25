The unusual amount that Kim Kardashian spent so that her luxury cars match her mansion

Kim Kardashian painted her luxury cars the same color as her Los Angeles mansion



Kim Kardashian revealed that she has a fleet of minimalist luxury vehicles to match her neutral-colored mansion. In a new video for fashionthe reality TV star gave a tour of his residence and showed off his three vehicles, a Lamborghini, a Rolls Royce and a Maybach, all painted the exact same shade of gray as his house.

“I have always been a car girl, I love cars and I really wanted something different. I wanted my cars to blend in with my house which is gray. So I made all the gray cars.”explained the American businesswoman in the clip that she recorded abroad from her impressive family home, located in the exclusive neighborhood of Hidden Hills, California.

And according TMZ, the paint job cost Kardashian more than $100,000.

The site further notes that the custom work was done by Platinum Motorsports of Los Angeles and that the color is a “very specific Rolls-Royce gray”, which is not normally available. Each car took about a month to complete as it is not a simple paint job. All three cars had to be disassembled before the color could be applied piece by piece. The Lamborghini Urus The Kim’s, which starts at $218,000, was reportedly the most difficult and took the longest to complete, as it has a particularly complex body kit up front. A Rolls Royce Ghost typically sells for around $311,900, while a Maybach Sedan it would cost at least $185,950.

The source added to the aforementioned medium that the founder of the Skims brand was “very involved” at every step of the process andI knew exactly what I wanted.”

Kim Kardashian at her Los Angeles mansion

The house maintains a careful aesthetic in neutral and white tones. A few months ago, Kim Kardashian defined the mansion as a “futuristic minimalist monastery”.

The media and her now ex-husband kanye-west they worked on their spectacular home with renowned Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt. People say that they paid $40 million for the imposing property in 2014 and spent another $20 million on renovations.

Inside, far from prevailing opulence, the decoration is a boast of simplicity. To achieve this, the then couple was advised by the great references in applying the philosophy of reduction to the essential in the world of architecture and interior design.

Kim Kardashian inside her Californian mansion

In Vervoordt’s words: “They wanted something totally new. We are not talking about decoration, but about a kind of philosophy about how we live now and how we will live in the future. We changed the house by purifying it and we keep pushing to make it more and more pure.”

The designer, who has worked on the houses of other celebrities such as Robert de Niro or Bill Gates, created an oasis of purity and light with few pieces of natural materials such as wood or stone. The furniture, kept to a minimum, consists mainly of designs created by Vervoordt himself, but also includes pieces by Royère and Pierre Jeanneret.

