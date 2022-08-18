The unusual campaign in Japan to encourage young people to drink more alcohol

2 hours

image source, Getty Images

The last generations of young people in Japan have been characterized, among other things, by not consuming much alcohol, something that the authorities want to change with a new campaign.

All with a clear motivation: by drinking less than their parents, the income generated by the taxes on beverages such as sake is greatly reduced.

This prompted Japan’s national tax agency to create a national competition for ideas to reverse this trend.

The campaign, called “Viva el Sake!”, hopes to reach a plan to make this drink attractive again and thus boost the liquor industry.

The call consists of asking young people between the ages of 20 and 39 to share their business ideas that can boost consumption among their peers, no matter if it is for sake, shochu, whisky, beer or wine.

The authorities behind this competition point out that the new consumption habits -partially formed during the covid-19 pandemic- and a population that is getting older and older, he hasn led to a decline in alcohol sales.

The idea is that young people give ideas about promotion, brands and plans that even involve Artificial Intelligence.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The aging of the population has also been a factor in the reduction of alcohol consumption in Japan.

mixed reactions

Media in Japan have noted that reactions to the proposal have been mixed, with criticism especially to the idea of ​​promoting an unhealthy habit.

But others have posted “flashy” ideas such as famous actresses promoting drinks inside digital clubs in the world of virtual reality.

People who wish to enter the contest have until the end of September to submit their ideas. The best plan will be launched with the help of a group of experts to reach a final proposal in November.

The online site where the campaign is promoted emphasizes the reduction in the consumption of alcoholic beverages in the country in recent years.

Recent figures from the tax agency show that people were drinking less in 2020 than in 1995, with figures plummeting from 100 liters to 75 liters per person per year.

Tax revenue from alcohol taxes has also been reduced over the years. According to The Japan Times newspaper, in 1980 the tax on drinks represented 5% of total income, but in 2020 it amounted to only 1.7%.

The World Bank estimates that nearly a third (29%) of Japan’s population is aged 65 or over, the highest proportion in the world, another factor influencing consumption reduction.

Concerns about the future of sake are not the only problem posed by Japan’s economy: there is a lot of uncertainty about the supply of younger staff for certain types of jobs and the care of the elderly in the future.