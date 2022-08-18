News

The unusual campaign in Japan to encourage young people to drink more alcohol

The last generations of young people in Japan have been characterized, among other things, by not consuming much alcohol, something that the authorities want to change with a new campaign.

All with a clear motivation: by drinking less than their parents, the income generated by the taxes on beverages such as sake is greatly reduced.

This prompted Japan’s national tax agency to create a national competition for ideas to reverse this trend.

The campaign, called “Viva el Sake!”, hopes to reach a plan to make this drink attractive again and thus boost the liquor industry.

