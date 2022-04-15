the unusual case of an agent who chased a car and realized it had no pilot – Prensa Libre

Read more: Wali: the feared sniper reappears and reveals how the fight against Russia has been

Recently, a video went viral on social networks due to the fact that the police in San Francisco, California, USA, stopped a car operated by Cruise, an autonomous car company.

It was revealed that several agents observed a vehicle that was circulating without lights and followed it.

“There is no one inside, this is crazy,” said a witness. In addition, the car accelerated in the opposite direction and left the police.

The video went viral and several netizens took the opportunity to joke about the surprise that the local police took.

A fully driverless @Cruise car joins the fun at a roller-party! I’ve been in self-driving for 6 years, and this is easily one of the most impressive clips I’ve ever seen. Even better, check out how excited the crowd is that a car with no one in it showed up. Such genuine joy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fWbUUdBAG9 — Oliver Cameron (@olivercameron) April 12, 2022

The Cruise company revealed that the car behaved as expected, heading from one place to another more safely.