The unusual competition that Cristiano Ronaldo beat Dwayne Johnson on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo and Dwayne Johnson have some of the most followed Instagram profiles in the world.

Despite the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo is devoted to the world of football and Dwayne Johnson is a renowned Hollywood actor, the truth is that a silent competition broke out between the stars on Instagram, as the Portuguese defeated the American by becoming the famous person who made the most money earns on promotions.

Given the advancement of social networks and technology in the world, it is normal that personalities in the field of entertainment have become promoters of this format.

Although it was already common to see them in the mainstream media, the share increases when we talk about the breadth of their profiles, where the Manchester United striker has the account with the most followers.

So far, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Instagram is the second with the most users, with 443 million, since the first is the homonymous profile of the network with 507 million.

However, recently, the rate has been re-evaluated again to become the most expensive celebrity who charges advertising.

Before the average reach of each of the profiles is recalculated, “The Rock” was the celebrity who received the most money, since she had a cost of 1,523,000 dollars for each post that would be seen by the 316 million “followers” that he reaped, among them the very “CR7”, to whom he did not return the “monitoring”.

How much does Cristiano Ronaldo charge for each post on Instagram?

If we take into account that the Portuguese star is the person with the most followers in the world and if we evaluate the great influence he generates among the fans who follow his football career, he does not It’s no surprise that each of the posts has an approximate price of $1,604,000.

In this sense, Cristiano Ronaldo exceeded the price of Dwayne Johnson by 81 thousand dollars in one action. Star-tracked, the top five include Ariana Grande earning $1,510,000, Kylie Jenner earning $1,494,000 and Selena Gomez earning $1,468,000.