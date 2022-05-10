The unusual defense of former President Hernández in New York court to the accusation of drug trafficking | News Univision Drug Trafficking

They call themselves ‘Dream Team’ legal and plan to call Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Barack Obama to testify on behalf of their client.
That is the initial salvo of the defense team of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, two weeks after being extradited to stand trial in New York accused of operating the country as a “narco-state.”
Hernandez is due in court for the first time on Tuesday, where he is expected to plead not guilty to three counts of drug trafficking and illegal use of weapons.
Hernandez’s legal team, who faces life in prison if convicted, has been on the offensive from day one, defending their client in the media as a drug war hero and bragging that they will achieve a historic victory. in the tribunals.
In a statement to Univision News, his lawyer, Raymond Colón, said that his client was innocent and that “this accusation amounts to a character assassination disguised as an accusation.”
He accused the Justice Department of “a misguided crusade” against “the United States government’s greatest ally in the ‘war on drugs,’ based on fabricated evidence and revenge-vendetta by the very drug criminals the President extradited while he was in prison.” in the power”.
Two members of the defense team told Univision News that Trump, Biden and Obama would be “forced” to testify – as well as former CIA chief Mike Pompeo – about the close collaboration of the US government with Hernández during his eight-year term.
Hernández’s defense team says that during a visit to the CIA headquarters in 2017 they gave him boxes with National Security documents despite allegedly being investigated for drug trafficking. “What a story. We will ask that all these documents be admitted into evidence,” said Jay Levy, a member of the defense team.
Lankry, who has a synagogue in Monsey, a city north of New York, was appointed by Hernández as chief rabbi of Honduras in 2019.
Leading the defense’s assault on the media is a picturesque Dominican-American private investigator, Ángel Martínezwho introduces himself on YouTube as a criminal defense expert.
“That case, gentlemen, this is going to be a movie, because here I am going to show it off,” he said in a 30-minute presentation on YouTube in which he presented the defense strategy. “Here is a star … I am going to put modern research and sagacity on high … This is going to be, gentlemen, monumental,” she added.
Insults and a lawsuit for defamation in the case of Juan Orlando Hernández
Univision Noticias was unable to verify many aspects of Martínez’s biography and professional accomplishments. But some of his own actions and statements make many question his tactics.
Last week, Martínez presented a bizarre $20 million defamation lawsuit in a New York court against Luis Redondo, president of the Honduran Congress, and Milton Benítez, a commentator and current Honduran Minister of Communications. Martínez accused them of spreading false information about him that damaged his “reputation and good name.”
Among many outlandish accusations, the lawsuit accuses Redondo and Benítez of being members of the “Zelaya Drug Cartel that currently holds power in Honduras and that in the last 90 days has turned that country into a narco-state led by another former president Manuel ‘Mel’ Zelaya, the husband of the current president, Xiomara Castro.
Although Zelaya has been named in US drug cases on suspicion of receiving payments from drug traffickers, he has never been charged with a crime, nor has he ever been named as a member of a drug cartel by US security forces. Neither Redondo nor Benítez have ever been linked to drug trafficking.
Martinez has separately accused a retired senior DEA official, Mike Vigil, of also spreading false information. “It’s absurd, ridiculous. If this is the best they’ve got, shame on them,” said Vigil, the DEA’s former chief of international operations, who is often sought after by the media as a commentator because of his experience.
“Who in their right mind would hire this guy?” he added.
The ‘DreamTeam’ of lawyer Raymond Colón
Univision Noticias confirmed that Martínez was hired by the New York office of attorney Raymond Colón, who appeared in court to represent Hernández at his initial appearance last month.
Univision Noticias was unable to find any public reference to Colón serving on Simpson’s defense team. Colon did not respond to request for comment.
Martinez says he was hired after spending three days earlier this month reviewing the case with Colon’s team. He said he was asked to interview 32 potential witnesses in the case, most of whom are accused or convicted of drug trafficking in Honduras.
Hernández’s defense accuses the US government of hypocrisy in the war on drugs
In a recent chat on YouTube, Martínez accused the US government of “pure hypocrisy” in the drug war.
Martínez used maps to give a history lesson on Honduras’s role as a springboard for South American cocaine smuggled by the Sinaloa cartel into Mexico, asserting that Hernández bravely stood up to traffickers, and was widely praised by US officials for his cooperation. .
“What is the message that is being sent to the fight against drugs? That first the United States takes the juice out of you and then they send you extradited to jail,” he added, saying that the defense would present as evidence “all these trophies and decorations that have been awarded to this man”.
Undoubtedly, Hernández was for several years considered an ally of the United States in the war against drugs and illegal migration, especially during the administration of Donald Trump. DEA agents in Honduras began to suspect that he was conspiring with trafficking to finance his political campaigns after his election in 2013.
The ‘narcos’ witnesses of the government against Hernández
Hernandez has long defended himself as victim of drug dealers and vengeful killers who were extradited from Honduras to the United States during his administration. Although some of the witnesses have confessed to trafficking tons of cocaine and murdering dozens of victims, prosecutors say their testimony has been corroborated by other witnesses as well as physical evidence.
“It’s very common to use other traffickers to testify. You’re not going to get a priest to testify against someone like Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán (the imprisoned former head of the Sinaloa cartel). He’s not going to have the kind of evidence you need.” Vigil said. “The United States does not simply accept the word of the narcos. It has to be corroborated. There are others who do not have criminal records,” he added.
Legal experts say a judge is unlikely to allow the defense to call on Trump, Biden, and Obama. “The government will file a motion to vacate any citations for all of them based on relevance,” said criminal defense attorney Joaquin Perez, who is representing a Honduran man in another drug case.
He noted that in similar cases, prosecutors have argued that it was as if a bank robber defendant claimed to be innocent and called the bank manager to testify every time the defendant entered the bank without robbing it. “The fact that he was good for 23 hours a day doesn’t excuse the last hour that he wasn’t,” Perez said.
Government officials explained to Univision News that few people in the government would have known about the Hernández investigation, particularly in its early stages.
“I am not surprised that his lawyers say at least that they will call renowned witnesses. Of course, it is a fact that we worked closely with Honduras during his mandate to reduce violence, purge the police and extradite the drug traffickers,” said a senior official. of the US government.
“It is also clear that our political and foreign policy leaders were unaware that he was being investigated,” he added.
The Noriega case, another assumption ally in the war on drugs
Hernández’s case bears some similarities to the 1991 drug trial of former Panamanian general Manuel Noriega. Defense attorneys also argued that Noriega was “our ally in the war on drugs”.
There was much speculation as to whether former presidents Ronald Reagan and George HW Bush would testify. They never showed up.
Noriega’s attorney, Frank Rubino, told Univision Noticias that he saw no point in calling them since the judge would not have allowed it. Also, they probably wouldn’t have been useful for defense. “We think that [Bush] it was going to do more harm than good,” he said.
“What do you hope to achieve by calling the President of the United States? What do you think he is going to say?” he added.
The defense arguments were based on the fact that, while Noriega was allegedly helping to traffic drugs, he was also cooperating with the US government in intelligence operations and against drug smuggling. The government has admitted that it paid Noriega at least $300,000 over many years for his work as a CIA agent.
Two former DEA chiefs were called as defense witnesses and asked to explain the letters they wrote praising Noriega when he was head of his country’s military intelligence agency and later when he assumed command of all forces. Armed Forces of Panama.
John Lawn and another former DEA chief who testified, Peter Bensinger, implied that those letters were formalities, often sent to many foreign officials to encourage them to cooperate with the United States.
Defense attorneys also tried to argue that many of the government witnesses, convicted felons or the defendants themselves, received reduced sentences, immunity from prosecution and other deals in exchange for testifying against Noriega.
Judge William Hoeveler also ruled that classified records from a 1983 meeting between Noriega and Bush, then vice president, were “irrelevant” to the drug charges the former Panamanian ruler faced.
In Hernandez’s case, the defense says there is a big difference. “Noriega was a dictator, not a true head of state elected by the people like Juan Orlando,” Levy said.
“So it’s up to the jury to decide if he’s a good guy or a bad guy…that’s going to be part of the intrigue of the trial.”