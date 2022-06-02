the unusual fight of the Mexican singer against J Balvin for a publication about his hair color

After his breakup with Belinda, Christian Nodal has been generating controversy, first with his ex-fiancée’s mother and now with the reggaeton player, who in turn has also been involved in media conflicts.

Christian Nodal has been on everyone’s lips due to his drastic change of image, because in addition to tattooing his face more, decided to bleach her hair and paint some flowers, This caused people to launch some opinions, such as J Balvin, who decided to post about it on Instagram, causing a fight to start between them in which even Belinda was mentioned by the reggaeton singer.

One of the most recent was with Residente, who dedicated his session with BZRP to him, which is also taken up in this new meeting.

The fight between the Mexican regional singer and the reggaeton player began with a publication that the latter made on his Instagram account in which he published some photographs of both with a similar look and wrote “find the differences”, which apparently it did not seem to Nodal and responded by criticizing J Balvin’s music and acting.

In the stories of the same social network, Nodal shared the publication and replied to J Balvin, pointing out that he does have talent. and that you can proudly sing your songs anywhere, whenever and however.

“Your photo was chosen by you and mine was uploaded by the press,” the singer wrote. Shortly after, he published a video in which he is listening to the song that Residente made with BZRP and later shared another story in which he says “I’m sorry, I also woke up as a joker.”

The lawsuit did not stop there, because J Balvin also answered through stories. First posting one where he covers his face and mouth, as not believing the reaction that Nodal had. But something that undoubtedly set the networks on fire was a video of him in which he points out that he arrives on time at the concerts and a photo that “looks pretty”, this while bringing a message on his face where you can read the name of Belinda.

Minutes later he also uploaded his story where he points out that like Nodal “I’m a joker”, and he quoted Residente’s song detailing that he does it “for fun”.

Christian Nodal did not stop the fight, because in his recent public Instagram stories that he will make a song for J Balvin, just as Residente did at the time.

“You are a benchmark for everything that is wrong in this industry”, Nodal commented, in his stories.