The unusual leak of the US Supreme Court that suggests the end of abortion as a constitutional right

4 hours

image source, Getty Images Caption, The Supreme Court faces one of the cases that most polarizes US society.

The US Supreme Court could be on the verge of ending the constitutional right to abortion at the national level, according to a draft majority opinion of the nine justices.

The middle Politician published on Monday the text of Judge Samuel Alito in which he defines the historic 1973 law named Roe vs. Wade as a “flagrant error.”

Such a leak, if confirmed to be true, is unprecedented in the modern history of the highest US court and could generate a political and social storm.

The judges are expected to rule on this case in early July. According to Politico, this is a first draft and it is not uncommon for judges to change their minds during these drafting processes.

“Roe (vs. Wade) was a blatant mistake from the start,” it read. “We consider that it should be annulled,” she adds.

“The time has come to abide by the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the elected representatives of the people,” he adds.

If that is finally the opinion of a court that has a majority of conservative judges, it would mean the end of abortion as a constitutional right, so that states could completely ban or restrict it.

The law is being reviewed as part of a legal dispute over the state of Mississippi’s intention to ban abortions after 15 weeks.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Demonstration in front of the Supreme Court.