The unusual legal strategy of Kanye West to not sign the divorce to Kim Kardashian

The divorce case kim kardashian will be the center of attention Wednesday in a Los Angeles court when she asks a judge to declare her legally single before having resolved all matters related to his estate and the custody of his four children, but kanye-west With his lawyers you are not willing to make things easy for him.

West, 44, has raised a strange legal strategy about the prenuptial agreement which he signed before marrying Kim at a castle in Florence, Italy, on May 24, 2014.

The place TMZ reports that the rapper’s legal team filed legal papers alleging that prenuptial agreements in California after 2002 are presumed invalid. Something strange because West himself has never suggested that his Prenuptial agreement, who kept almost all of his property separate during his marriage, not be valid.

According to the aforementioned medium, If the rapper did not agree with the legal arrangement he made with Kim Kardashian, he would have to prove that he did not sign voluntarily.

The businesswoman simply wants the divorce to become official and then resolve the custody of her four children and the division of assets. But the rapper has made his position clear that he does not want a divorce and it is highly unlikely that he will show up at the hearing.

The ex-partner’s divorce has been in process for more than a year and everything becomes more complicated due to the rapper’s desire to get his ex-wife back, who is already in a relationship with the comedian. Peter Davidson, 28 years old. A relationship West clearly doesn’t approve of, given her intentions to get back together. And for this reason he intends to put a whole series of obstacles to Kim to prevent him from recovering his singleness in advance.

The musician has faced the separation publicly, even placing posts on his social networks imploring Kardashian for reconciliation. In a fit of jealousy, West shared screenshots of a series of messages sent to him by his ex, asking him to stop endangering his current boyfriend with his numerous attacks.

In late February, Kardashian urged the courts to expedite their divorce, saying it would help West accept that their marriage is over.

“I really want to be divorced.Kardashian wrote in a statement filed in Los Angeles court.I’ve asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he hasn’t. I think if the court ends our marital status, it will help Kanye accept that our marital relationship is over. and that it should move forward in a better direction that allows us to raise our children together.”

“Kanye disagrees but at least he seems to have understood that I want to end our marriage, even if he doesn’t want to.”, he added.

The couple have four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and 2-year-old Psalm.

