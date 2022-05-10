The unusual maneuver of Mick Schumacher that left Sebastian Vettel out of the Formula 1 Miami GP

An unfortunate action occurred at the end of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix what had the triumph of Max Verstappen. In the absence of two turns Mike Schumacher He touched his friend and compatriot Sebastian Vettel, with whom he has a great relationship for several years and the link goes back to the childhood of the Kaiser’s son.

The youngest son of the Kaiser began his path in motorsport under all the prejudices and comparisons and beyond his last name he earned a place. He is still in everyone’s eyes, but Vettel tucked him in to reassure a young man going through a tsunami of sensibilities in the wake of what happened with his father and the pressures of making his F1 debut.

Schumacher junior debuted in 2021 with the worst car on the grid, a Haas, which has Ferrari engines, which in turn has Mick in its driver program called “Ferrari Driver Academy”. The results did not come and it was a season of pure learning. In 2022 the panorama changed since Ferrari has the best combustion engine and its satellite teams, Alfa Romeo and Haas, made a leap in quality. Schumacher’s partner, Kevin Magnussen, managed to score points and Mick was forced to do so. He was close to achieving it in Miami, but a sin of youth prevented him with the aggravating circumstance of harming Vettel.

There were only two laps to go and upon reaching the first corner the 22-year-old came past and touched Vettel, whose damage to his Aston Martin forced him to abandon, an incident that can be seen in the summary of ESPN. For now there was no penalty for Schumacher, who finished 15th. Nor statements from both, although everything suggests that they will talk about it in private, as good friends do.

Sebastian Vettel in 2019 with Mick Schumacher and his mother, Corinna. It was in Bahrain, where the Kaiser’s son tested a Ferrari (REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed)

Fairly Michael Schumacher He is the idol and great reference of Vettel, who from his beginnings in karting approached the seven-time world champion to ask him for advice and learn on the long and difficult road to reach F1. Although Schumi never repaired at all and whenever he could he approached the karting tracks to chat with his little compatriots.

When Seb arrived in F1 in 2007, the Kaiser had retired, but he closely followed everything that happened in the category since he continued to be linked to Ferrari and it was common to see him with his wife, Corinne and his two sons, Mike Y Gina-Maria. More relaxed and in a family atmosphere, Schumi shared more time with his former colleagues.

Like his father, Mick also likes soccer a lot. Here celebrating a goal with Sebastian Vettel (IG: mickschumacher).

Vettel was already a winner in 2008 and when he won Monza with a Toro Rosso and was -at that time- the youngest winner in history in the category at 21 years old, a record that was later surpassed by Verstappen in 2016 (18 years old) , a mark that will be very difficult to beat. It didn’t take long for Seb to be promoted by the Red driver program and he made it to the senior team and took the first of four titles from him in 2010.

At that time Mick was 11 years old and beyond the fact that his father returned to the Máxima at the hands of Mercedes, his idol was Vettel, that young wonder who dazzled everyone and won a crown at just 23 years old and is still the youngest champion in history, at 23 years, 4 months and 11 days, against Lewis Hamilton (2008), at 23 years, 9 months and 26 days.

Mick Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel playing jenga (Grand Prix REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

The four championships in a row from 2010 to 2013 and with Mick in full adolescence, Vettel’s poster was getting bigger and bigger. The drama that the Schumacher family has been experiencing since the end of 2013 with Michael’s ski accident brought Seb closer to provide support and, in the case of Mick, advise him in the best way.

They became friends and shared events such as soccer games for benefits or even the same car in the Race of Championsan event that takes place in the recess of F1 with off-road cars and heads-up inside a stadium.

