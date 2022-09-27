the unusual mistake that caused the capture of the drug trafficker and ended with his extradition to the US.

However, one of the most popular stories about the founder of the Sinaloa Cartel dates back to January 8, 2016, the day he The drug lord was captured for the third time during an operation carried out in Sinaloa.

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman He is one of the most well-known drug dealers of all time due to his criminal acts and constant prison breaks.

After regaining his freedom,El Chapo” Guzmán used encrypted cell phones to avoid possible arrestwhich were practically impossible to hack.

To guarantee fluid communication, the drug trafficker would have hired Cristian Rodríguez, a renowned Colombian engineer, in order to create an untraceable encryption systemaccording to information from The Herald.

“El Chapo” Guzmán paid Rodríguez approximately US$100,000 for this service, which It allowed him to talk with his collaborators and meet with his loved ones.

Nevertheless, Mexican authorities managed to seize the drug lord’s cell phones with advanced espionage software.

Through this espionage program, The authorities monitored the conversations of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán and the information he shared with the other members of the Sinaloa Cartela situation that led to his capture.

After spending more than a year detained in the “El Altiplano” prison, Joaquín Guzmán Loera was extradited to the United States on January 20, 2017. to face drug charges as head of the Sinaloa Cartel.

“El Chapo” Guzmán was sentenced to life in prison on July 17, 2019 after almost a year of trial and is currently serving his sentence in a maximum security prison in Colorado, USA.