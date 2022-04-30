the unusual moment in which the actress’s lawyer opposes his own question (and Johnny Depp’s reaction) – Prensa Libre

Since last April 11, both artists are facing each other in this trial in which their lawyers have presented audios, videos and testimonies as evidence to verify the alleged abuses that occurred between the then couple.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are starring in a trial for defamation after the actor sued his ex-wife for having declared that suffered from domestic violence during their marriage.

However, despite the information revealed in this case, One of the moments of the trial that most caught the attention of the public was carried out by Ben Rottenbornattorney for Amber Heard.

the jurist questioned Ben Kingemployee of the complex in which Johnny Depp and Amber Heard lived for a time in Australia, and touched on the controversial incident in which the actor lost part of his finger after an alleged attack by his then-wife.

On that occasion, according to the worker’s statements, he was the one who found the piece of Johnny Depp’s finger and handed it over to the actor’s personal nurse so they could both go to the hospital.

“You didn’t know what might have hurt Mr. Depp’s hand while he was there on March 8, correct?” Rottenborn asked.

Before these words, Ben King replied that he had spoken with Doctor David Kipper on the subject.

However, to the surprise of those present, at that moment the lawyer interrupted the witness and shouted “Objection, rumours”even though he had asked this question.

Impossible for Amber Heard to win the trial when her lawyer releases things like this 🤦 INCREDIBLE! pic.twitter.com/QX7T1IRMOf – Havana Zima (@Havana_Zima) April 26, 2022

“But if you were the one who asked the question”clarified Judge Penney Azcarate, a situation that It generated laughter in several of the people present at the trial.

After this unusual momentJohnny Depp and his lawyer began to laugh at the actions of Amber Heard’s defendereven though they immediately tried to hide their laughter.

King’s statements came after Johnny Depp will reveal that he lost part of his finger due to Amber Heard throwing two glass bottles at him.

This version of events was confirmed by the actor’s personal nurse and doctor David Kipper, who attended the scene after Heard’s attack.