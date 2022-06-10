The unusual photo of Maluma in the bathroom that shocks social networks

The Colombian singer Maluma has received hundreds of comments on his social networks, after he published a half-naked photo in his account in the last few hours. Instagram, apparently announcing the release of his new record single.

The particular photo is accompanied by a video that represents the publicity of his new music that the reggaeton player has announced so much for this June 10.

In the image you can see Juan Luis Londoño, Maluma, posing in a bathroom; However, the photo has gone viral because a woman is perceived behind him. For this reason, the comments have not been lacking after its publication: “That photooooo oh god I love !!!”; “Who broke your heart, daddy”, among others.

It is worth mentioning that a “broken heart” is superimposed on the photo, an image that has not gone unnoticed by its fans, with comments like the following: You broke my heartwhich alludes to a musical success by Papi Juancho.

The video that lit the networks

“I’m going to upload this here before they see it elsewhere,” said the artist from Antioquia with a post in your account Instagram, which after an hour of being broadcast already exceeded three million views.

In the video, a woman can be seen recording the urban music singer, who is lying on a bed. Then, the woman, who appears in her underwear, records the room and leaves the cell phone on a piece of furniture next to a mirror, a clip that left her audience expectant.

At the end of the video, the date June 10 is observed, along with a “broken heart”. In the comments on the networks, it is predicted that it is part of the launch of her new single.

“You know how to promote your videos, I love you”; “My love all asleep”, were two of the hundreds of comments that can be read on his account. Instagram.

The gift he gave to Pipe Bueno’s son

In a video published by Luisa Fernanda W, Pipe Bueno can be seen celebrating her mother’s birthday, but suddenly, Maluma, one of her great friends, came with a particular companion: a miniature horse.

In the video, Maluma is heard shouting “Maximum!”, the name of Pipe and Luisa’s son; Later, he approaches the little boy and his family with a smile on his face, who could not contain their happiness.

That same night, Máximo sang with his father one of his greatest hits, ‘You had gone before’, act that aroused the tenderness of those present.

Maluma’s massive concerts

With Papi Juancho Maluma World Tour the artist has toured several countries presenting his music. One of them was Mexico, where he was applauded during the event, as he thanked his audience a few weeks ago.

“As long as you don’t stop clapping, I’m not going to stop singing.” THANK YOU MEXICO 🇲🇽”, wrote on his profile Instagram.

For their part, the followers of the urban genre singer manifested themselves: “The most beautifulooooo”; “I’m dying, what a thrill”, were some comments that can be read on his social networks.

It is also worth remembering the concert he gave in his hometown, Medellín, an experience that, as he described it, was iconic in music.

“MEDAL ON THE MAP ⭐️ a concert that changed the history of music… THANK YOU,” he assured in his account.

hits like wetting seats in collaboration with Feid accumulates more than 22 million views on YouTube; or your single ‘Mama Tetema’ adds up to 25 million so far, songs that are part of the numerous list of the singer, recognized in the music industry internationally.