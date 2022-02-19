The unusual position of a pulmonologist from Italian and Bazterrica on Covid and vaccines

Lucía Langer is 46 years old and has been working as a pulmonologist and pediatrician for 18 years. She works at the Italian Hospital and at the Bazterrica Clinic. The strange thing is that she, despite being part of the staff of two medical and scientific institutionsholds a unusual posture about Covid and vaccines.

“I am sincere and frontal, that is why I have no qualms about saying that I am not vaccinated, I do not believe in Covid neither in the vaccines. This is all part of a plandemic… Go ahead with the plan but don’t count on me, I’m not a guinea pig.”

Clarion was surprised at her speech, coming from a doctor with health responsibilities, on whose work many children depend and manifests a position that contradicts local and global consensus on SARS-Cov-2. Next, the dialogue with Langer.

-Why do you say that you do not believe in Covid or in vaccines, whose efficacy was published in prestigious scientific journals?

-Because SARS-Cov-2 is not a microbiological virus, but rather a technological virus deliberately created on a computer. And what is being inoculated into people is not scientifically proven vaccines, it is graphene hydroxide, a substance that produces high-frequency electromagnetic waves that cause symptoms ranging from congestion, fever, dyspnea, and inflammation to cytokine storms, immunosuppression, and pneumonia. bilateral. Also, graphene is used to control people. They want us to become human robots.

-You say that the vaccines are contaminated? For whom?

-By the same laboratories. It’s a spectacular mega-billion dollar business. Who will want to miss it? The Covid is not contagious, Covid is irradiated, that is why I say that the cause of the disease is not biological (virus), but the combination of electromagnetic radiation with toxic radiomodulatory agents.

-His speech coincides with that of the anti-vaccines.

-Me I am pro-vaccines, but the mandatory ones by calendar. How am I going to oppose science, not at all, quite the opposite. I do reject this component that is being inoculated into people’s bodies. This is not a matter of faith or a religion that you have to believe in just because, or an ideological issue. Human life is at risk here. It is incredible how health has become a dogma in which no one questions or replicates anything. And when one manages to suspect, to ask questions, they call you an anti-vaccine or a denier.



The Italian Hospital, one of the institutions where Langer works. Photo: Andres D’Elia

-Have you had no problems in the medical centers where you practice? What do your superiors say?

-First of all, vaccination, bah, this inoculation is not mandatory and forcing someone to get it is unconstitutional. Second, I have the full support of my superiors and colleagues from both Bazterrica and Italiano, where they know exactly how I think and how I work. I am, I think, the only doctor in my sector who in these two years has not even had a cold, when my colleagues were sick having been vaccinated. And I don’t need to have a fake health pass, or anything like that, I circulate freely.

-Do you know if there are other professionals from Bazterrica and Italiano who are not vaccinated?

-99.9 percent of doctors are vaccinated and with all three doses.

-And you didn’t have any difference with co-workers or superiors for thinking like that?

-Not at all, on the contrary, I have the consideration of my working group. They know that what I say is not a whim and they respect my thinking and my personality. They know that I am always there, that they can count on me, that I am never absent, that I am the one who covers those who were isolated… I am a leader. What’s more, my superiors tell me: “Lucía, you’re right, but please keep your mouth shut.”

-You are a pediatrician, how is your relationship with your patients or their parents?

-Absolutely normal. I do not talk about this with patients, nor do I indicate or contraindicate it. If they ask me, I answer and I’m totally honest, I can’t be false, but that’s it… And I’m doing very well like this, I have a lot of work, many patients. If you ask me about these vaccines -he makes the gesture of quotation marks-, I answer that it is something completely experimental. And if they ask me “should I vaccinate my son?”, I answer: “Think about it, because it is not a vaccine, but an inoculation of toxins.”



“If my patients ask me about these vaccines, I tell them that it is something completely experimental, that they should think about it,” says Langer.

-So, for you they are all deceived? The WHO, the ministries of health of the world, recognized scientists?

-The vast majority fell into the trap or were very well paid. It is a mega-operation, a great reset to control the population and that those who rule remain the same… Fortunately, not everything went as expected, the number of people that the world elite, the new order, wanted did not die, , They are running out of trap, so what is said? That it was because of the vaccine.

-Elite, New World Order… do you believe in a conspiracy?

-Yes, I am convinced that Covid and vaccines are part of a macabre and destructive plan to decrease the populationdesigned by very, very powerful people, above Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates who reside in Israel, Germany, Switzerland, Great Britain and the United States.

–And what would be the reason for there to be less population in the world?

-On the one hand, not to lose natural resources such as water, which is seriously scarce. On the other, driving people crazy, isolating them, leaving them alone, because what did they spread worldwide in relation to this farce? That you could not go out, or see anyone outside the environment, much less hug the other or kiss him, all aspects that the only thing they did was weaken the immune system, which is reinforced with human warmth. The affective part is key, as well as being in contact with the air and sunbathing to produce vitamin D. But the New World Order forced them to separate, to break ties, to let them die alone.

-How do you explain that the application of the vaccine has caused the number of deaths to drop markedly in the world?

-It is logical that there is a drop in cases and deaths, simply because biological, bio-logical viruses -he emphasizes-, disappear naturally, they cannot survive that long, they eliminate themselves, but they sold us (bah, not me) another little story and they tell us that it is due to the work and effect of the vaccine (he laughs heartily). They are not going to deceive me, I know the subject.

-You wear a mask on public roads, in the bus and at work. Why do you do it if you are convinced that the coronavirus does not exist?

-Because I respect the other, I am a person who prioritizes coexistence, harmony and I prefer to avoid short circuits. I take buses every day and I wear a mask because, in addition, I am not going to argue with someone on top of the transport about something so delicate that it deserves another scenario.

-Everyone was cheated or sold, except you? To cite cases from our environment, specialists such as Vizzotti, Debbag, Estol, López, Cámera, are they all so naive? Do you believe that Dr. Quirós is part of this mega-operation?

-There is a lot of ingenuity and ignorance. They were all tricked and swindled into concocting this plandemic. They all repeat the same speech and say what they are ordered… I don’t feel more like anyone else, I’m just not a skydiver in the matter. Yes I have knowledge, experience and I am questioning.

