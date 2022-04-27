Entertainment

The unusual reaction of El Puma Rodríguez to a photo of his youngest daughter Génersis in front of the mirror

Photo of James James45 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez The 79-year-old has an extensive career in the world of music behind him, but far from retiring, he is more active than ever both on stage and on social networks, where he accumulates more than 350,000 followers.

Through the social network of the camera, the Cougar shares with his fans photos of his presentations, shows, jobs and moments with his wife Carolina Pérez. But now the singer was surprised by a photo published by his youngest daughter and with the only one who is related, Genesis.

Source link

Photo of James James45 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Related Articles

Everything we know about the live action of the new Barbie movie

9 mins ago

The day Leo Messi played a match in India and drove the crowd crazy – Pause Foot

11 mins ago

Will Netflix regain its popularity with ‘Stranger Things 4’?

21 mins ago

Disney+ finally reveals the release date of the shock series “Oussekine”!

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button