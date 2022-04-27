The unusual reaction of El Puma Rodríguez to a photo of his youngest daughter Genesis in front of the mirror

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez The 79-year-old has an extensive career in the world of music behind him, but far from retiring, he is more active than ever both on stage and on social networks, where he accumulates more than 350,000 followers.

Through the social network of the camera, the Cougar shares with his fans photos of his presentations, shows, jobs and moments with his wife Carolina Pérez. But now the singer was surprised by a photo published by his youngest daughter and with the only one who is related, Genesis.

Genesis Rodriguez She is an actress and triumphs in Hollywood. Without going any further, she will be part of the fourth season of ‘Umbrella Academy’ that will premiere on Netflix. In addition, the brunette has a figure to envy as a result of her perseverance with physical exercise and good nutrition that she boasts whenever she can.

Now Genesis Rodriguez turned on the network by publishing a photo in which she is seen in a bathing suit and in front of the mirror from Costa Rica. “Mom of the jungle” wrote the actress and her post quickly exceeded 5,000 likes and 90 comments from her fans who showered her with compliments.

Then, Genesis Rodriguez He shared in his stories his father’s reaction to this post he made. Puma sent him a photo in front of the mirror but from the gym that shows him very active. “The photo that Puma sends me in response to my post. Legendary”, sentenced the youngest daughter of the clan.