The unusual reason why Hugh Jackman can not work with Angelina Jolie

If we think of Angelina Joliecomes to mind Mr and Mrs smith, Interrupted innocence, maleficentamong many other movies. Secondly, Hugh Jackman is known worldwide for having put himself in the skin of Wolverine for the movies of the X Menbut he has also participated in films such as prisoners, The Greatest Showman Y Les Miserables.

And although both have participated in great films with great actors, the truth is that the public has not yet been able to see them work together, and many wonder why. And the reason is neither more nor less than the actor’s wife, Deborra-Lee Furness.

Deborah She is an Australian actress and director who rose to fame after starring in the 1988 film shame. Later, in 1995, she joined the main cast of Correllian Australian series, and it was there where he shared a cast with a newly discovered, Hugh Jackman. The chemistry between the two actors grew quickly, and a year later they married.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness’ marriage has lasted for more than 20 years.

Since then, the couple has stayed together and have 26 years of marriage, becoming one of the longest-running and beloved Hollywood couples by fans. In addition, they are adoptive parents of two children, Oscar Maximillian and Ava Eliot.

And the secret to their stable marriage is due to a series of ‘rules’ that the couple have implemented over the years. As she revealed jackman In some interviews, his wife established that they could not go more than two weeks without seeing each other, regardless of whether their schedules were very busy or their jobs forced them to be apart longer.

But everything seems to indicate that this was not the only rule that he imposed Deborah. During an interview the couple gave in Australia TodayThey both talked about their marriage. At one point, she was asked if there was any Hollywood star that Hugh was banned from working. Without much hesitation, the actress replied: Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie is considered one of the most beautiful actresses in the industry.

“I told his agent that he is not allowed to work with Angeline. I’m sure she is a very nice woman and she loves everything she does at the United Nations for adoption. I’m just kidding,” revealed the actress. In addition, she added that she did not fear for her marriage and she did not care that they both have a very solid relationship.

And although the Australian was in charge of clarifying that it was a joke, her comments did not go unnoticed and everyone began to speculate about it. Some even pointed out that the real reason she didn’t want her husband working with her was because Jolie he had already earned the phrase ‘husband snatchers‘ after having been the cause of the rupture between Brad Pitt Y Jennifer Aniston.

Hugh Jackman wasted no time in coming to the defense of his wife, arguing that it was a joke. “We have been married for 20 years. We have a few rules, and we have found a balance. As for what she said, as long as she doesn’t work with Brad Pitteverything is fine ”concluded the actor, leaving behind all kinds of rumors.

At the moment, the career paths of Hugh Jackman Y Angelina Jolie they have not crossed. It is not known if it is pure chance or if the actor’s wife really had something to do with it. Maybe in the future, we can see them share the screen, but for now, it will be better to enjoy them separately.

