The unusual reason why Maribel Guardia cannot drink water

The actress, who will turn 63 in May, being one of the most beautiful and best preserved and active women for her age, recently said that she suffers from a strange condition that makes it difficult for her to drink water.

Maribel Guardia confessed that she was recently diagnosed with a condition called dysautonomia and that it occurs more frequently in women.

As illogical as this may seem, this is what prevents you from drinking water, since it causes severe discomfort. “That’s why I don’t drink water.”

And so how do you stay hydrated? “Water completely washes away the sodium in my body, so during the day I drink a lot of soda for athletes,” he detailed and explained that thanks to this condition he has fainted because it causes sudden drops in blood pressure: “Whenever I exercised I drank a lot of water and first I felt like I was half happy and then, on the ground, I lost consciousness, ”he explained.

What is dysautonomia about?

Dysautonomia is highly variable and can present different symptoms ranging from tachycardia, or associated symptoms such as headache, nausea, decay, migraine, fatigue, sleep, to milder symptoms with dizziness when changing positions. In some cases, it can be confused with anemia, hypothyroidism, epilepsy or neurotic disorders, according to specialists.

In short, dysautonomia is a disorder in the regulation of the autonomic nervous system, which manages or controls a series of responses in our body and ensures our survival, details the Aurora Health Care medical site.