The unusual reason why Putin justified the invasion of Ukraine

The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has appeared in person before more than 100,000 supporters at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, plus tens of thousands of others in the vicinity of the facility, to defend the invasion of Ukraine as an act of salvation in the face of genocide in Donestk and Luhansk.

Putin’s presence came at the end of a macro-concert that was held for the eighth anniversary of the referendum held in Crimea that ratified its incorporation into Russia in 2014, a plebiscite not recognized by the Western community, which in turn accused Moscow of forcibly annexing the peninsula.

“The main reason for this special operation”, Putin has declared using the official term with which Russia calls this invasion, “It is to spare people suffering, and to avoid this genocide against the population” of eastern Ukraine, over the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, close to Russia.

“The words that come to me are those of the Holy Scriptures: there is no greater love than giving your life for your friends,” he added, taking the stage.

To the sound of “Russia, Russia” chanted by the crowd, he saluted the “heroism” of the Russian soldiers who “fight, who act, during this military operation side by side, and who, if necessary, cover their bodies with their bodies.” comrades to cut the trajectory “of a bullet”.

“Our soldiers help each other, they support each other, we haven’t had such unity in a long time,” the president said.

Putin has alluded to the historical figure of the tsarist admiral Fyodor Ushakov, born on the same February 24 that the invasion of Ukraine began and canonized as the patron saint of the Russian Navy. “Storms like this will always go to the glory of Russia. So it was then, so it is today and so it will always be.he has paraphrased before his supporters while they waved hundreds of Russian flags.

On Crimea, Putin has defended the annexation as an act of “necessity” to “get Crimea out of that humiliating position, from that humiliating state in which it was immersed when they were part of another state (Ukraine)”.

“´We are the multinational people of the Russian Federation, united by a common destiny in our land´: these are the first lines of the fundamental law of Russia, the Constitution, and each word is full of deep meaning and is of great importance”, Putin declared.

The president has added that the residents of Crimea were guided by this same idea when they went to the referendum on March 16, 2014. “They lived and live in their land, and they wanted to live a common destiny with their historical homeland, with Russia. They had every right to do it and they achieved their goal.”Putin added.

The disappearance of Vladimir Putin in front of all Russia

It should be remembered that Putin suddenly disappeared from the screen in the middle of his television speech, although shortly after the Kremlin indicated that the incident was due to a technical error.

Putin was praising the heroism of the Russian soldiers deployed in Ukraine when suddenly the Russian public television network Rossiya-24 began to show other moments of the same event, official speeches and popular songs.

Fifteen minutes later, the chain resumed broadcasting the Russian president’s intervention on a deferred basis.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told Russian agencies that the transmission had been interrupted “due to a technical failure in a server.”

*With information from Europa Press and AFP.

As it is news of global interest, all content on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will be freely accessible to our readers on all SEMANA digital platforms.