The unusual reason why the reported infections of Covid-19 tripled in one day

At 5:01 p.m., like more than a year ago, the data on infections, deaths, hospitalizations and tests carried out in the last 24 hours were uploaded to the online Coronavirus Situation Room of the National Ministry of Health. The data, which due to the improvement in the health situation in the country ceased to be closely followed, generated alertness and astonishment, after it rose more than three times compared to the previous day. They went from 4557 to 14,416.

The news surprised both national health authorities, as well as Buenos Aires and Buenos Aires, since the two districts had been the ones that had the greatest jump. In the City, infections had risen six times (from 560 to 3,636) and in the Province 3.7 times (from 2,229 to 8,266).

After a round of consultations with sources from the jurisdictions and the portfolio led by Carla Vizzotti, LA NACION was able to confirm that the marked increase in cases was not due to a resurgence or the beginning of a fourth wave. The reason was that A private health center that operates in the metropolitan area “came up to date” with the load of positive tests and added 9,000 in the last 24 hours.

“This usually happens, but what they delay is the load, not the information to the people who give them the result at the time. They are late in uploading to the system”, One of the consulted sources told this medium that he was surprised by the high number of non-notified.

In Argentina, since March 30, 2020, the National Ministry of Health, through resolution 680/2020, placed the coronavirus in the category of a disease with mandatory notification. “Incorporate the legal regime of diseases with mandatory notification, established by Law No. 15,465, its amendments and supplements, to the Covid-19 disease in all its stages, from the suspicion of a case to the monitoring of its evolution,” it says in the first of its 15 articles”.

“Apply to the disease of obligatory notification Covid-19 the clinical and laboratory surveillance strategies, under the modality of individual notification with immediate periodicity (twelve hours) and whose case investigation file will be the one provided by the National System of Surveillance of Health (SNVS) in its computer platform”, he adds in his second article. In addition, it details who is responsible for monitoring and reporting cases.

Before the consultation about possible sanctions to the center that “came up to date”, The health authorities did not rule out some type of sanction.