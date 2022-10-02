The unusual reason why Tom Holland and Zendaya were not invited to a Spider-man party

Tom Holland Y Zendaya They are two of the most recognized Hollywood actors, who are also a couple. They both starred in the film “spider-man: No Way Home”, one of the best movies in Marvel history. Even before it hit theaters, the film broke several records, but after its premiere it exceeded all expectations when millions of fans around the world attended the movie theaters to see the tape.

Tom Holland Y Zendaya. Image taken from World Music.

They both shined with their brilliant performances, Tom Holland Interpreting Spiderman Y Zendaya to MJ. In the third film of the arachnid superhero there was a great growth in the plot, in the actors, as well as in his characters. The fans were delighted with the story, so the great reception from the fans was noticed.

Thanks to the success of the film, the actors went on a tour promoting and talking about the details of the shoot. In one of the interviews they recalled a funny anecdote that made all Marvel fans burst out laughing. turns out Zendaya He commented that for some time the recording tasks had been crazy so they were all behind. “There was a day on the set that they told me I was going every day. And the producers told me, ‘Hey, don’t come for a couple of days, because Jon (the director) is a little behind, we don’t want any distractions,'” the actress said. .

Tom Holland Y Zendaya. Image extracted from Cosmopolitan.

Then, she continued the story by commenting that in her work she tried not to distract others, so she was always quiet in a corner, minding her own business. For this reason, Zendaya he followed the request of his superiors and stopped attending the recordings every day, until one day he decided to go to see how things were going and found himself in for a surprise.

“I came back to the set one day, just to see what was going on. I walked in and there were all the producers and the actors. It turns out that Jamie, one of the men on the set, had thrown a party. They were all dancing to a Rihanna song.” actress between indignant and amused, with a surprised expression on her face, while her boyfriend gave her a knowing look.

That’s why Zendaya expressed: “I was not allowed to go back to work, because it was a distraction. And then I come back and everyone is at a dance party??”. Tom He added that it was a rude move by the organizers and was perplexed that he was not invited either despite playing SpidermanThe main character of the movie.