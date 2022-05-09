Entertainment

The unusual request of Yailin La Más Viral at her concert involving Karol G

Photo of James James27 mins ago
There is no doubt that yailin known in the artistic world as “the most viral” her popularity increased once she began her relationship with the singer Anuel AA. In this sense, in addition to adding followers in the social network of the camera, she gained new fans who follow her everywhere with her music.

In the last moment yailin He swept the stage with his presentations but a strange behavior surprised his own and others in the last show he gave last weekend in Marbella, Spain. It turns out that the request made by the singer is that no one enter the show with colored wigs.

