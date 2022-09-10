the unusual request that the actress made to her friends to get money and pay off her millionaire debt with Johnny Depp

The verdict of this media legal battle, which was followed by millions of people around the world, indicated that Amber Heard He owes more than US$10 million to Johnny Depp after being found guilty of these accusations.

Amber Heard starred in a controversial trial against Johnny Depp after the actor accused his ex-wife of defaming him in a publication made in Washington Post in 2018.

After this resolution, The 36-year-old actress, through her lawyer, revealed that she does not have the financial solvency to pay her ex-partner and, as a result of this problem, he will have to make several changes in his life to collect the millionaire amount agreed upon.

Amber Heard, in order to raise US$10 million, sold her luxurious house in California; neverthelessit seems that this is not enough to settle your debt and you will have to resort to other actions.

Also read: Johnny Depp: the reunion between the actor and his lawyer Camille Vasquez (and the images of the emotional moment)

Depending on the site GeoNewsdue to his millionaire debt Amber Heard would have had to ask for financial help from her circle of friends with whom she used to party.

Read more: “I have an Amber 2.0 with me”: The messages between Marilyn Manson and Johnny Depp that refer to Heard (why they were not considered in the trial)

Nevertheless, Johnny Depp’s ex-partner would not have been able to convince them and, in some cases, she didn’t even hear back from her Hollywood friends.

“Amber has reached out to her old party pals like Kirsten Stewart, Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie, hoping they will help her. She is being snubbed and, in many cases, completely ignored,” a source told the outlet.

Although it was not revealed who were the friends who “left her in seen”, Cara Delevingne’s name came to light again after being one of the people accused of having had an affair with Amber Heard.

It may interest you: Amber Heard: what is known about the new trial that the actress could face after losing the millionaire lawsuit against Johnny Depp

Furthermore, the medium GeoNews also indicated that Amber Heard would be looking for a place to sleep with her daughter because she does not have her own house as a result of the millionaire debt he has with Johnny Depp.