The unusual “sexual clause” signed by Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reached an unusual and surprising agreement weeks after confirming their commitment. The couple would have signed a joint clause before getting married, where they would have agreed on certain guidelines in their relationship and, specifically, in their sexual relations.

The news was released through the ABC and, although the economic details were omitted, they revealed the details that both parts of the couple must comply with. Just a few weeks ago, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck confirmed their engagement, precisely 18 years after ending their relationship for the first time. In this second opportunity that was born for love, the couple proved to be deeply in love and they wanted to seal it when they married, however this clause imposes some conditions to be met.

As reported by the media, the details of the prenuptial contract that involves the sexual part of the relationship was created to “prevent passion from fading and prevent possible infidelity”. The details of this agreement generated great controversy among the fans of the couple and even the subject became a trend in the networks.

Among other details that were agreed in the clause, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have agreed to have sex at least four times a week. The subject quickly became a trend on the networks and many Internet users claimed “to have found the secret of JLO’s eternal youth.”

Bennifer: a love story with second chances

It was the year 2004 when Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ended the relationship they had started two years earlier. When she started dating The young couple generated great fury in entertainment, so much so that they even earned the nickname Bennifer by merging both names.

After three failed marriages for Jennifer and one for Affleck, the couple met again. Both had just ended their relationships, she with Alex Rodríguez and he with Ana de Armas, when love found them again in mid-2021. Just a few months into their new relationship, the couple confirmed their engagement.

“It’s a beautiful love story that we had a second chance to live”, expressed the singer and actress in dialogue with the international magazine People. Apparently, the singer is very happy with this new stage of her life and she bets on marriage again.