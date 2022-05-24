The unusual story behind the anonymous woman who posed with all the Hollywood stars

Surely, we all have a photo with a celebrity, either because it is related to someone in our close circle, because we have come across it by chance or, in the case of the most fanatical, because they have traveled to the place where it was to see it. .

However, this list of photos with celebrities is usually not very long, which is why it is impossible not to be amazed when you see a personal photo album with hundreds of images posing with the most coveted Hollywood stars of recent decades.



Maria Snoeys-Lagler went viral after a personal photo album turned up at a thrift store Opnieuw & Co/ Facebook

This is exactly what happened to the employees of a small second-hand store in the little town of Mortsel, Belgium, when they began to leaf through a very peculiar photo album: hundreds of images of a woman with the most famous celebrities. from Hollywood.

From Angelina Jolie, to Johnny Depp, through Anthony Hopkins, Jack Nicholson, Tom Hanks, Bruce Willis and even Harrison Ford, are some of the most famous names that appeared in the images, posing as if they greatly appreciated the woman he was with. they.



Maria Snoeys-Lagler with Angelina Jolie Opnieuw & Co/ Facebook

All the employees asked themselves the same question: Who is this woman and why does she rub shoulders with all the celebrities of the moment? The mystery was enormous and they could not find the identity of the woman, so one of them decided to carry out an intensive search to find out who the unknown person was.

Thanks to one of the images where the woman appeared with a press accreditation, the employee managed to find the name of the lady: Maria Snoeys-Lagler, a Belgian journalist from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association deeply loved by all celebrities.



Maria Snoeys-Lagler with Kirk Douglas Opnieuw & Co/ Facebook

Maria worked as a journalist until she was 87 years old and in 2016 she passed away. What was still a mystery was how such a valuable photo album ended up in a thrift store. The employees did not hesitate and went to work to locate Snoeys-Lagler’s daughter and send her back her mother’s photo album with all the images of celebrities.

The story shared on social networks by the Belgian second-hand store did not take long to go around the world and go viral. However, it is still a mystery how the album got to the store, since many think that it is evident that nobody would want to part with an object with such a high sentimental value: Was it stolen and sold for coins?, is the question that networks are now made.

