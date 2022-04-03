“The unvaccinated slow down the return to normality” – Corriere.it

Of Margherita De Bac

The epidemiologist: «The obligation to the over 50s is a failure. The late reappearance of the flu is also due to the weakening of the pandemic virus “

«Fears of a new headshot of the virus? At the moment there are none », chases away the ghost of another difficult phase Donato Greco, the epidemiologist who lived the last year of the pandemic in the technical-scientific committee of the Draghi era, dissolved on 31 March.

“Our immune system has learned its lesson and is gearing up to deal with this virus in the future.”

So can it be said that Sars-CoV-2 is no longer a complete stranger to our defense system?

“The virus is repositioning itself, entering the crowded autumn-winter respiratory virus family. It will be subject to active worldwide surveillance, as is the case with influenza strains which are constantly monitored. The recipe is an annual vaccine booster adapted to the variants present in the season ».

His is an optimistic scenario.

“Yes, and I would be even more convinced if it were not limited by those seven million Italians who have not yet been vaccinated and as many who are only partially vaccinated.”

The cases increase, the hospitalizations have a few more units but they do not worry. Does this mean that a largely immunized population can mitigate the dangers deriving from the still insidious and circulating virus?

“The evidence is indisputable. The three doses of vaccine protect 70% from asymptomatic Covid-19 infections and 91% from severe disease. That’s exactly what public health is aiming for. Living with a benign infection, which at most can cause fever and cough, without the hospitals filling up. After all, the new infections act as doses boosterreinforcement (read the latest bulletin here) ».

How do you explain the stop of vaccinations? The turnout at the administration centers is increasingly tepid (read here the progress of vaccinations).

“Can I speak freely and express unpleasant thoughts?” At the base there is a mass scientific illiteracy. Add to this the inability of family doctors to actively offer the vaccine. THEn more checks were not carried out, as happens in other fields. Let me give you an example: the restructuring bonus. If there is an escape route, many take it. Unfortunately this large population of unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated keep us in a challenging situation that prevents us from a complete return to normal life ».

Are you afraid that with the dissolution of General Figliuolo’s structure the vaccine will fall into oblivion?

“Of course the boom effect will fail. Here opens the challenge to the sustainability of the vaccination system by the national health service and family doctors ».

Since the obligation began, at least 70% of the 2.5 million over-50s who were still missing have not complied with the law. Is it the failure of taxation policies?

“Unfortunately, the failure of the obligation is historic and has not favored us. It has been applied many times and has never yielded better results than active and gentle bidding strategies. It means looking for people, talking to them, convincing them, going back to meet them. However, the obligation was a necessary choice to ensure the resumption of work and social activities. It is also sad to note that around two million over-fifties have been clever. I quote the historian Carlo Maria Cipolla who wrote a pamphlet on the laws of human stupidity: those who harm themselves and others are part of this category (read here the sending of fines to the unvaccinated) “.

After spending the winter unseen, the flu belatedly reared its head. Because?

«In 2021 the flu was completely canceled by the pandemic both for the measures taken and for an ecological competitiveness between the flu viruses and the Sars-CoV-2. This year the scenario looked similar until last week. A bit of influence appeared on our continent, out of season (it usually ended in March), coinciding with the attenuated pathogenicity of the Covid variants. Moral: Viruses compete with each other but don’t go away. An important signal to remind us to have the flu shot in October ».