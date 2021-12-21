“The unwanted guest still stays with me” – Corriere.it

from Riccardo Bruno

The manager of the national team on TV: «Sometimes he is a little more present, sometimes less. Now I’m doing a maintenance period … But I’m optimistic about the future “

Gianluca Vialli has always been aware. “I still don’t know how the match will end,” he confessed three years ago to Aldo Cazzullo on the Courier service

. His second book had just come out, in which he said he was struggling with cancer, disease and treatment, suffering and hope. Three years later, with that European in the middle lived as a protagonist, he once again chose sincerity: «The journey is continuing, the unwanted guest is always with me“.

Vialli was in London, where he lives with his wife Cathryn and two daughters, connecting up Cremona 1, TV in his city, to present a book about his career (“Gianluca swells the net”, written by Matteo Bonetti). There were former teammates Ciro Ferrara, Pietro Vierchowod and above all Roberto Mancini. In short, he was at home, perhaps for this reason he let himself go again. First he reassured everyone: “I’m pretty well.” Then he added, about that unwanted guest: «Sometimes he is a little more present, sometimes less. Now I’m doing a maintenance period ». Phrases always pronounced with a smile on his lips: «We go on and we hope that you will be able to bear me for many more years …».

Gianluca Vialli was not only one of the strongest Italian players ever. His successes with Sampdoria have become the metaphor of the possibility of defeating opponents who at first seem unbeatable. A lesson that continued in his experience as a coach and then as a manager accompanying the national team led by his “brother” Mancini, still a triumph in spite of the forecasts.

When he accepted the job in 2019, he did not escape the question about his health conditions: “Since March I have been undergoing treatment and I must be in physical and mental condition to make this commitment … It’s a journey where you have to be patient, but it doesn’t make sense that I don’t continue a normal life. And work is part of normal life ».

The strength in dealing with the tumor, in being able to talk about it, first to himself than to others, was his umpteenth victory. Hardly conquered. “I would have gladly done without it. But it wasn’t possible. And so I considered it simply a phase of my life that had to be lived with courage and from which to learn something – he explained in the interview to Courier service of 2018 -. I knew it was hard and difficult to have to tell others, my family. You never want to hurt people who love you. And it takes you as a sense of shame, as if what happened to you was your fault. I walked around with a sweater under my shirt, so that the others would not notice anything, for still being the Vialli they knew“. Then he closed with one of those reflections that were noted on post-its during the hardest phases of therapy: “Life is made up of 10 percent of what happens to us, and 90 percent of how we deal with it.”

The guest is still there, but what matters is how you approach the journey. “I am confident and optimistic – he adds now -. Surrounded by people who give me support, strength and courage ».