The up-and-coming star-studded Hollywood movie shaping up to be the flop of 2022

There are formulas already known in the world of cinema if you want a movie to talk about. Although some productions choose to hire less well-known actors, others prefer to invest several million in bringing together several renowned figures and thus ensure box office success. However, sometimes plans don’t go as expected and this was precisely what happened with a film that, although it is full of Hollywood stars, is shaping up to be one of the film flops of 2022.

Although the boom what caused the streaming put in check a little the traditional going to the cinema, the production companies are still committed to premiering their content on the big screen. Even today, the billboards of the Argentine cinemas offer a wide and varied offer, among which stand out Argentina 1985the film with Ricardo Darín and Peter Lanzani which has already exceeded half a million viewers, in addition to Smile Y The orphan: the originfor those who enjoy the horror genre.

However, there was another production that premiered on October 6, amid great expectations due to its stellar cast, which was not the public’s first choice when it came to going to the movies. Is about amsterdamstarring important Hollywood figures: Christian BaleMargot Robbie, John David Washington, Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, rami maleck, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldana and Taylor Swift, among others.

The film is based on a true event that occurred in the 1930s in the United States, but with a fictional quota. It tells the story of three friends, played by Bale, Robbie and Washington, who find themselves involved in a complex situation when witness a murder. Quickly, they are considered suspects in the crime, but as the events unfold, they begin to realize that it could actually be a great conspiracy that fully involves several powerful people.

Although the proposal was shaping up to be a guaranteed success, especially due to its multi-award-winning cast, the box office numbers indicated that the wish for now has not been fulfilled and the outlook for the future is not entirely favorable either. Especially if one takes into account that, according to Los Angeles Timesthe film cost $80 million and the first records are far from reaching that figure, and even more from exceeding it. In its debut in the United States and Canada it grossed just $6.5 million.

Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and Robert De Niro, act in the film Merie Weismiller Wallace; SMPSP

One of the reasons that could be considered to understand the reason for the failure is that the directed by David O. Russellnominated for an Oscar for The Fighter, The Light Side of Life Y American Scandal. During the last years he was involved in several controversies due to his inappropriate behavior on the set. In 1999, during the filming of Three Kings, finished pineapples with George Clooneand even Christian Bale said he had to mediate between him and Amy Adams during the filming of American Scandal. Likewise, he was investigated because he would have touched his 19-year-old niece’s breasts, but the case ended up closed and without charges.

THE NATION