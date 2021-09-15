The upcoming ‘golden cross’ presents minimal potential for Bitcoin’s price

This week, Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency market have seen turmoil due to the spike in volatility caused by fake news related to Litecoin (LTC). However, the market structure has not changed. Indeed, Bitcoin’s price may have found its low as a golden cross begins to take shape.

Additionally, reserves on exchanges are hitting record lows, a significant sign of strength, suggesting that most investors are taking their Bitcoins off trading platforms, reducing the supply that can be sold on the market.

Will Bitcoin return to the upside thanks to the golden cross?

BTC / USD daily chart. Source: TradingView

The BTC / USD daily chart shows some deciding factors. The most important is the impending golden cross potential. In the summer months, the focus was on death cross, with sentiment turning strongly negative and further losses expected.

However, the market has been on a fairly consistent uptrend since then, and the moving average (MA) crossing is definitely a slow indicator. Even if a cross occurs, it does not automatically mean that the market will move in the suggested direction.

At the moment, the golden cross is a bullish sign, especially considering that the price of Bitcoin is poised to cross the MAs upwards. In such a scenario, these levels could offer new support for a much larger rally.

Crucial levels to watch on the BTC daily chart

BTC / USD daily chart. Source: TradingView

A week ago, the market recorded a sharp correction that saw the price of Bitcoin plummet from $ 52,000 to $ 42,000. However, BTC landed on solid support, resulting in a long wick. This implies significant buying pressure and a new level of support.

As previously reported, another volatile movement has rocked the markets in recent days following the fake news about the partnership between Litecoin and Walmart. Initially, the development caused a strong rally, followed by a significant correction.

During such events, the best thing to do is to examine the markets over longer ranges, which can often indicate the decisive levels to monitor.

These critical levels still lie between $ 42,800 and $ 44,000. As long as this zone holds as support, the bullish continuation appears likely. In other words, the bearish divergence has resulted in the strong correction, but the worst may be over if the price remains above the $ 42,800-$ 44,000 range.

Hence, the Litecoin hoax caused volatility in the market, but the crucial support between $ 42,800 and $ 44,000 was protected, and this is the decisive conclusion.

Looking up, the first target for Bitcoin’s price is the current resistance at $ 47,000. Once overtaken, a bullish continuation to $ 50,000 is possible as a last hurdle before a potential test of all-time highs.

The total crypto market cap protects a crucial support

Total market capitalization daily chart. Source: TradingView

The total capitalization of the crypto market shows decisive support that is still intact. As long as the total market cap remains above $ 2 trillion, a new rise to new all-time highs is likely.

The difference to Bitcoin’s price is the fact that total market capitalization has already tested the area of ​​its all-time high. A retest of this zone will increase the likelihood of a breakout to new all-time highs.

However, the total market cap will most likely break new records before Bitcoin, as altcoins outperformed the leading cryptocurrency recently.

Bullish divergence and descending wedge

BTC / USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Bitcoin’s 4-hour chart shows a potential descending wedge structure that should be broken to the upside. The crucial level to break remains the resistance at $ 47,000 since the recent contraction.

Once crossed, a continuation towards $ 50,000 looks very likely as there are not many intermediate levels that could push the price back, considering the correction has drawn an almost vertical trajectory.

However, this does not guarantee that Bitcoin’s price will record a bullish breakout. Overall, if BTC manages to establish a rising low around $ 45,000 it will confirm the bullish divergence and could lead to a test of the strong resistance at $ 47,000.

As for the bearish outlook, the crucial support to be protected is the $ 42,800 to $ 44,000 zone. If this range does not hold, levels between $ 38,500 and $ 40,000 should be the next area of ​​interest.

The ideas and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading operation involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.