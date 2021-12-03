the update 1.1.2 eliminates a duplication glitch – Nerd4.life

Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl have received a new update in the last hours, specifically theUpdate 1.1.2. Among the various changes, it seems it has been removed a duplication glitch.

As we learn from the official notes from Nintendo, the patch solves some “problems that prevented progress in the games in certain circumstances “, moreover, some problems have also been resolved to” make the gameplay more enjoyable “, without however going into details.

Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, a Lucario

As reported by users in the Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl subreddit, Update 1.1.2 eliminated a glitch that allowed players to duplicate your own objects. At the moment the flaws in the code that allow instead of duplicating a Pokémon or an entire team seem to still be present. That said, it is not excluded that in the future Nintendo will not also eliminate these glitches with the next updates of the remakes.

Staying on the subject, yesterday speedrunner Werster took the world record on Pokémon Shining Pearl, completing the game in just 23 minutes and 13 seconds.